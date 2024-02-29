Has Kim Kardashian Put Her Children In 'Fake School For Celebrities'? Kanye West Seems To Think So

Kanye West took to Instagram to call out Kim Kardashian for putting their children in a fake celebrity school. The couple's couple's four kidshave been studying at Sierra Canyon School, which Ye claims to be a part of the "system." After the couple split in 2021, West and Kardashian have been co-parenting their children, while they most of the time stay with their mother.

The rapper's post on the social media platform had "Kim, take my kids out of Sierra Canyon; now it's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system,'" written in all capitals with the caption, "At this point, everybody knows what "the system" is code word for (pervy eyes emoji). I was removed from my dad by the system, and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes, they avoid working with those who have their father in their lives because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy is."

What Did Kanye West Say About His Children's School?

Revealing the school to an entertainment portal, West said, "All they do is take all the celebs' kids and throw them into this same school." He further added, "Right now we've come to a compromise—but I'm not finished because I don't compromise—but we've come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir."

Previously, the West kids used to finish their learning at the school and later head to the Donda West School for extracurricular activities. However, after West's public outburst, the SKIMS owner toughened the security against her children.

Kim Kardashian’s Warning To Bianca Censori

Being protective of her four kids, Kim Kardashian warned Kanye West’s wife to dress appropriately while she is around the children. Taking the warning seriously, Censori was dressed in an all-black full-length trench coat while walking along with their daughter, North West.

The couple has been known for wearing controversial looks in public, especially as West often shows off his wife’s body on social media. The Gold Digger rapper proposed to an Australian model just months after his split from Kim Kardashian. Ye married Bianca Censori in 2022 and registered their marriage in January 2023.

