Khloe Kardashian Has An All-New 'Baby' At Home; Fans Say ‘Love How You Love Your Children.’

Khloe Kardashian welcomes the newest addition to her family with an endearing post on her Instagram sharing adorable footage of her ‘baby’ playing around in her house. Many fans could not stop complimenting the cute pictures, while some fans admired her style of parenting.

On April 24th, 2024, the reality TV sensation shared glimpses of her household delighted with their latest addition. She took to social media to let her fans know about her precious kitten and how elated she was about her newest pet. Khloe then proceeded to tell the tale behind this silver feline joining them and admired her daughter for taking good care of the kitty.

Khloe Kardashian Makes Her Daughter’s Birthday Wish Come True; Brings Home Another ‘Baby’

The Good American Founder said it was her 6-year-old daughter True’s only birthday wish to get another cat. She admitted that she never expected to have a cat let alone have two of them. However, her daughter is a great cat parent and she appreciates her sense of responsibility at such a young age.

Posting pictures of her daughter cradling the kitten wrapped in a grey blanket, Khloe Kardashian writes in her caption, "She is such a great kitty mommy to Grey Kitty. I know she [True] will be just as wonderful to Baby Kitty. Never in a million years did I think I would have one cat let alone two. But here we are and I love them. I love how much my kids love them as well. But this is my maximum for cats. Two is enough. Anyways, welcome Baby Kitty to the family. I'm sure Grey Kitty will be so happy to have a friend."

Fans React To Adorable Footage Of Khloe Kardashian’s New Baby Kitten

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star posted pictures of her cats playing around in her house and fans couldn’t be more elated. Some said they admired Khloe’s parenting techniques, while others said the cat has the “most adorable smile” and congratulated her.

Khloe also responded to comments asking for details about the breed of her cat. She said it’s a blue Russian. Another fan observed, “So glad True gets to have her wish and that she is responsible enough to be caring and loving to them. Animals really help kids learn responsibility, gentleness and I love that for her. And baby kitty’s collar is so cute. I’m assuming it probably has the Apple tracker in it based on the shape but super cute either way.” While most fans congratulated Khloe on being a ‘cat lady’, one fan said, “I am team dog dog dog all year long but this is the cutest cat I’ve ever seen” to which she agreed.

In one of the clips Khloe posted, the mischievous baby kitten is seen playing with Kylie Jenner’s concealer brush which she hilariously pointed out in the comments. Their mother, Kris Jenner also expressed adoration for the kitten calling her “The sweetest, sweetest”.

