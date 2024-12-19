Ariana Grande Gushes Over Boyfriend Ethan Slater In Comment Section Of Instagram; Calls Him 'The Buster Keaton Of Today'

Ariana Grande says ‘The boy is mine’ to Ethan Slater! The Positions singer didn’t shy away from gushing over her boyfriend on Instagram. On December 18, Slater posted a carousel of pictures of himself in the black and white aesthetics from the Schön! Magazine shoot.

The Wicked actress reacted to his stylish photos "The Buster Keaton of today!" she commented under his post, referring to the legendary comedian famous for working in silent films. She posted a consecutive comment with exclamation marks and a heart.

The photoshoot showed Slater posing by a wooden staircase some old wooden crates and in front of a white backdrop. He donned a dark button-up shirt with dark pants and completed the look with a plaid blazer and long, dark trench coat.

The couple met while shooting their film, the latest blockbuster Wicked in which Grande played Glinda and Slater played Boq. In July 2023, People magazine confirmed their relationship shortly after separating from their respective partners Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay.

In November, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, during the Los Angeles press tour of Wicked, Grande said she was happy that Slater is getting the much-deserved recognition. “He’s always adorable, and he’s so amazing in this film, he’s such an amazing person," she said at the time.

"I’m so happy people are getting to know him. My heart is very happy,” Grande added. Slater also spoke about how proud he was of his girlfriend. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor gushed saying he was “so proud” of his beau. "She's incredible in this movie, and then to be able to share in the celebration of it, I'm just grateful," Slater added.

Advertisement

The 2024 film adaptation of his Broadway musical became a blockbuster grossing $527 million worldwide. Apart from Grande and Slater, the film starred Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, and many others. The film also had surprise appearances from Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth who originally played Erivo’s role Elphaba and Grande’s character Glinda in the 2003 Broadway production.