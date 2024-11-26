Ariana Grande Reflects On Her Biggest Wardrobe Malfunction When THIS Part Of Her Outfit ‘Just Fell’ On-Stage

Ariana Grande has been creating headlines throughout her Wicked press tour. The Into You hitmaker and her co-stars Johnathan Bailey and Cynthia Erivo played a round of the game Never Have I Ever while promoting their film. When the wardrobe malfunction topic popped up, Grande first refused and then recalled an incident and had a sip of her drink.

"Never have I ever had a costume mishap," she said during their interview for British Vogue. "I have. My bra came open one time on stage," she said. Erivo responded with a quip "Oh my god, yes." The pop elaborated on the incident saying it “just fell to the ground" during one of her stage performances.

Her fans quickly connected the dots and claimed that she was referring to a moment in her 2017 Dangerous Woman tour. During her performance of Into You, she could be seen struggling with the clasp of her bra. However, it ended up breaking open while Grande’s background dancers attempted to fix it but weren’t able to.

Eventually, the singer had to hold it through the rest of her performance. This wasn’t the first time that Grande did or revealed something controversial on the Wicked press tour. In a video with Out.com posted by the outlet on Instagram, Erivo and Grande discussed the film.

The former got emotional talking about how the queer community connected with the lyrics of their song Defying Gravity and felt “power” in that. "I didn't know that was happening. That's really powerful. That's what I wanted," she said.

Erivo explained how her character Elphaba never let the hurt and humiliation put her down in her eyes. As the actress was explaining how moved she was by public reaction, Grande held on to her long fingernails seemingly in a gesture of support. But the now-viral clip has prompted hilarious fan reactions.

"I've officially been thinking about Ariana holding Cynthia’s nail for a full day. I see this image every time I close my eyes," one Instagram user commented on the post. "I genuinely cant stop laughing at this. Every time I see it I burst into giggles," another wrote.