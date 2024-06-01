Will Mindy Kaling Ever Reprise Her The Office Role? Actress Reveals

A brand-new mockumentary set in the same universe as the popular and loved sitcom The Office is in the making for the NBC network. Several cast members of the original series have reacted to the news including Mindy Kaling who has not completely ruled out the possibility of reprising her role as Kelly Kapoor if given a chance.

Touted to be a cultural phenomenon, The Office cemented itself as one of the most popular comedies in history in its span of eight years from 2005 to 2013. The story revolves around the Dunder Mifflin employees who navigate the incredibly ordinary and humorous realm of workplace politics.

The cast comprises Steve Carell as Michael Scott, regional manager of the Dunder Mifflin Scranton Branch; John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, a salesman; B. J. Novak as Ryan Howard; Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin; Jenna Fischer as receptionist Pam Beesly, among several others. Read below to know what the cast members have to say about putting their hats on including Kaling as the production of the spin-off is expected to kickstart this summer.

Mindy Kaling would “of course” be open to return as Kelly Kapoor in The Office spin-off

In an interaction with People in 10, the 44-year-old actor was asked if she would like to revisit her iconic character from the sitcom. To which, Kaling said, “It's been such a long time since I’ve acted as Kelly Kapoor that I’m like, 'Oh, I’d have to get into character' — not to sound method. But I’m like, 'What would she be like? At my age?” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Whatever the complexities of the Kapoor of today could entail, Kaling stated that she would "of course" take the idea into consideration if given a chance. Regarding her co-stars and the crew, she said, “For that group of people, I would definitely – I’d be open to it.”

The original cast of The Office’s reaction on the upcoming spin-off

Carell told The Hollywood Reporter that he will be watching the show but he will “not be showing up” for it. He added. “It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character to show up in something like that. But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great concept. I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company.”

While Krasinski told People that he was not offered to star in the upcoming spin-off, he said, “the truth is I'd do anything Greg Daniels (creator of both The Office and the upcoming spin-off) asked me to do.”

ALSO READ: Rainn Wilson Dishes On The Upcoming The Office Spinoff; Gives Hint At His Possible Cameo; 'Sure, If Dwight Schrute Shows Up..'

Everything we know about the upcoming The Office spin-off

Last month on May 8, Daniels announced that he along with Michael Koman are making a new yet-to-be-titled spin-off series for Peacock that will focus on “a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.” According to a statement made by Lisa Katz, head of NBCUniversal Entertainment, The Office has been drawing viewers to Peacock for more than a decade and the spinoff will introduce "a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling."

So far, the show has cast Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, The Patient, Star Wars) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) to lead the show. Regarding the show, its casting, and the makers, Kaling said, “I think it’s gonna be great. I don’t have anything to do with it, but I’m big fans of the people behind the scenes, so I think it’ll be good.”

ALSO READ: The Office Sequel Series: Peacock Orders New Venture; All We Know So Far