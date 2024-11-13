'What An Unbelievable Head Trip': John Krasinski Reveals His Kids Didn't Know He Starred in The Office Amid Becoming People's Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski is one of the biggest names in the industry, garnering millions of fans worldwide for his acting, direction, and quick humor. But the people he's not been able to win over with his charisma, are amusingly enough, his own kids. The Office actor after becoming People's Sexiest Man Alive, opened up about his children's understanding of his profession.

Talking to People Magazine he revealed a fan interaction he had that left his daughter Hazel in confusion. Krasinski explained, "This guy came up to me and he went, 'John from The Office?' And I went, 'Yeah.' And he goes, ‘Oh my God, it's so good to see you!’ And he walked away." Not realizing that The Office was a show her dad starred in, she misunderstood the exchange. He continues, "Hazel said, 'So you work with that guy?' And I said, 'No.' And she said, 'Why are you lying to me? He said he knows you from the office.'"

This made the now-45-year-old realize just how little his kids knew of his profession, saying, "I thought, 'Wow, what an unbelievable head trip that is.' I'm not sure they even knew what it is I do." According to the actor, his kids haven't watched most of his projects, including Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place, and The Office, which funnily enough led them to believe that their dad was a corporate 9-to-5 worker. The director revealed, "I think they thought I was an accountant. It’s a pretty wild thing for them to process."

However, things have fortunately changed recently. During the pandemic, Krasinski saw his kid's imagination "start to dim," to which he thought, "That can't happen." This led to him talking about imaginary friends and the concept of these creatures coming to life to his daughters, Hazel and Violet, which ultimately resulted in the movie, IF. John reveals because of how involved his little girls were in the process of the whole movie "they really got to see" and "understand" what he does.

