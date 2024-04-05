As Kate Middleton Undergoes Cancer Treatment, How Does Her Mother Carole Save The Princess From Huge Debt?

The Princess of Wales is battling Cancer. But Carole Middleton, being the mother she is, has tried “desperately” to shield her little girl from a new stressor and blow to the Royal family as Kate undergoes treatment. What was this big debt that Carole Middleton pulled Kate Middleton out of? Find out.

Is Carole Middleton under debt?

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Finally Makes Appearance Amid Speculation About Her Absence; See Here

Yes. The Middleton family is under severe debt. As per US Weekly, 69-year-old Carole, her husband Michael and Kate’s brothers Pippa and James are facing serious debt that they are not able to pay off. As per The Times from UK, the couple is unable to arrange, “£260,000 (over $329,000) insolvency firm costs” that was part of their business The Party Pieces Company. The firm was responsible for taking care of Carole and Michael’s business. They had argued that the couple would not be able to pay that fee. The Party Pieces Company was set up by Middleton family back in 1987. It went into malpractice in June 2023, defaulting creditors up to 2.6 Million Euros.

Advertisement

What did Royal sources say about the Carole Middleton matter?

But as the family keeps this discreet and tackles their way through, mother Carole keeps a close check on daughter Kate Middleton amidst her Cancer battle. As per a source, who spoke to US Weekly, they said, “It’s a very worrying time for the family but they are not looking for any assistance from their children and don’t want them to worry.” They also added, “Catherine and her parents are very close and they always check in with each other, but talk about the business is off limits as she needs to focus on her health.” The Royal commentator Afua Hagan also said, “Carole will be doing all she can right now to stop her daughter from stressing as she undergoes chemotherapy.” Hagan adds, “It’s a stressful time at the moment and she will be pulling out all the stops to shield her daughter from this,” Hagan adds further. “Party Pieces has collapsed and it’s been devastating for the family, but Carole will be most concerned about Kate’s well-being right now.” The Interpath Advisory is handling the entire matter. They are trying to cover as many costs as possible. As the fees were as high as 566 Euros an hour, Carole felt “disappointed” and “upset”. While we wait to see if Kate Middleton reacts to the same, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Is Kate Middleton's Uncle Bad? The Internet Thinks So; Says It Hurts To Be Referred To As The Bad Relative