Kate Middleton Finally Makes Appearance Amid Speculation About Her Absence; See Here

Kate Middleton, who has been away from the public since her planned surgery in January, posed with her kids on the occasion of the U.K.’s Mother’s Day. The photo was taken by the Prince of Wales and has been posted on the Prince and Princess's official Instagram account. The picture was captioned, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day."

The photo, coming days after speculations about Kate Middleton’s health concerns, sees Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis gathered around the happy-looking Princess of Wales, who is seated on a chair. The Princess of Wales was snapped along with her mother, Carole Middleton, five days ago. It was the first time that the princess appeared out in public after her abdominal surgery, which was confirmed by Kensington Palace.

ALSO READ: 'She Doesn't Want To Talk About It': Kate Middleton's Uncle Gives Strange Answer To Her Whereabouts

Statement Released By The Palace Over Princess’ Surgery

On January 17, the Kensington Palace issued a statement about Kate Middleton’s surgery. The statement read, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible and her wish that her personal medical information remain private."

It further read, "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

What Did Kate Middleton’s Uncle Say About Princess’ Absence?

Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who is currently a participant in Big Brother, was asked about the Princess of Wales’ absence from the public arena. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, in one of the episodes of the week, asked Goldsmith, “Where is Kate?” To this, the businessman replied, "So because she doesn't want to talk about it, the last thing I'm going to do is... there's a kind of code of etiquette." As a cause of concern, Ekin-Su asked to make sure that Middleton was okay after her surgery. Goldsmith assured his fellow contestant that the royal member was receiving the best care in the world.

The Princess of Wales is currently residing at her Windsor home along with Prince William and her three kids. According to a statement released by Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales will be with the people of England on Easter.

ALSO READ: Is Kate Middleton's Uncle Bad? The Internet Thinks So; Says It Hurts To Be Referred To As The Bad Relative