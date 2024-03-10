Is Kate Middleton's Uncle Bad? The Internet Thinks So; Says It Hurts To Be Referred To As The Bad Relative

Gary Goldsmith has become one of the most controversial and spoken about celebrities in the Celebrity Big Brother house. The public has a negative perception about him which makes Gary feel hurt. After his recent elimination from the show, the 59-year-old revealed how he joined the show to change everyone’s perception about him. Why is he called a bad relative? Find out.

Why is Gary Goldsmith referred to as the bad relative?

Kate Middleton’s uncle and Carole Middleton’s brother Gary Goldsmith, feels bad for being called a ‘bad uncle’ always. In an interview with the Mirror on March 8, 2024-the ex CBB contestant said, “It does hurt for when you’re always referred to being a ‘bad uncle’.” He also reveals how he wanted to join the show to change people’s perception about him. Gary further adds, “What an opportunity to have a sneaky peek behind the world of celebrity. I’ve tried to be myself, chuck in a royal thing a little too often.” The Princess of Wales’ uncle had passed a cryptic comment on her recent abdominal surgery that got the public discussing her health.

This created an uproar in the media and gave more backlash to Gary than expected. A fellow contestant Ekin-Su had asked about Kate when Gary responded stating how he cannot speak about Kate’s recovery from the surgery due to the “code of etiquette.” He also teased how his niece is getting the “best care” and will be back soon. This was considered as volunteering of too much information that made the internet label him as the bad relative further. In his defence, Gary said, “To be fair, people were asking me about it but they didn’t know what else I was. Why are you here if not for that? People were asking me a lot of questions because they didn’t know what to ask.”

Advertisement

What has happened to Kate Middleton?

ALSO READ: 'She Doesn't Want To Talk About It': Kate Middleton's Uncle Gives Strange Answer To Her Whereabouts

The Princess of Wales has undergone an abdominal surgery in January 2024 after mysteriously being admitted in December 2023. The surgery has been successful and Kate has been recovering but despite her expected return to duties, it looks like she has been relieved from her duties for a little longer, until she fully recovers. No more updates exist from the Royal source’s end. As we wait for more updates on Gary Goldsmith, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Seen For First Time Near Windsor Castle Post-Surgery, Keeps Low Profile