A$AP Rocky has now shared how he realized Rihanna was the one. The rapper, 35, and the singer/business entrepreneur, 36, have two sons together: Riot, 1 and Riza, 2.

The Fashion Killa rapper recently spoke with W magazine in-depth for a cover story on his new album Don't Be Dumb, fatherhood, and his relationship, which he claims started around 2012, with one of the most vocal and charming pop artists in music.

When asked how he knew Rihanna was the one, he told the publication, "I knew from when we were younger." I believe we both did. Therefore, as we grew older, it made sense. We kind of reconnected."

Rocky recorded the music video for the fourth song, Fashion Killa, at the Mercer Hotel in Manhattan while he was still excitedly awaiting the arrival of his debut album, 2013′s Long. Live. A$AP. Rocky also cast Rihanna as his on-screen love interest.

"This is very special because this is where she fell in love with me," Rocky said to the publication. "It was the same couch that Rihanna and I sat in the first scene when Virgil Abloh shot the music video for 'Fashion Killa' in 2012," Rocky continued. That was the exact same space.

Undoubtedly, since then, things have changed. Although Rocky and Rihanna had already created romance rumors after he grabbed her butt during a joint performance at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, they didn’t start dating until 2019— and now the two artists share two children.

The rapper talked about his family in the interview, revealing which of his sons looks more like their mother Rihanna, and who looks like him. "RZA is going to keep to himself. He’s an introvert. RZA is more so like his dad, like me. And he’s my twin. Riot's an extrovert—he's just like his mom."

Rocky took an opportunity to compliment Rihanna's parenting. He said, "She is a great mother, so she could never be a great dad, and he is the greatest father in the world, so he could never be a great mother."

