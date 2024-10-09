From (Just Like) Starting Over To Imagine: Remembering John Lennon's Top 5 Solo Songs On His 84th Birth Anniversary

As we commemorate the 84th birth anniversary of John Lennon today, we reflect on the iconic musician's remarkable solo career that flourished following his time with The Beatles.

Beyond his contributions to one of the most legendary bands in music history, Lennon carved out a niche for himself with his solo work, infusing his songs with personal experiences and social commentary derived from profound introspection about the world at that time. From heart-touching love ballads to heart-wrenching cries for peace, Lennon’s solo repertoire encapsulates myriad human emotions.

Join us as we delve into his top five solo songs, each serving as a testament to his lasting legacy and creative brilliance more than 40 years after his life was tragically cut short.

5 Best Solo Songs of John Lennon

(Just Like) Starting Over

This track became the final single of Lennon’s life after he released it as a comeback composition to end his five-year hiatus from the music industry. The song’s message was fitting for Lennon’s return, and while (Just Like) Starting Over was warmly received by fans upon its release, it achieved the recognition it deserved only after Lennon’s tragic murder in New York on December 8, 1980. The song became a posthumous UK number-one for John Lennon, driven by sales from fans desperate to immortalize his voice in their minds and hearts.

Whatever Gets You Through the Night

The song is only one of Lennon’s solo endeavors that peaked at No. 1 during his lifetime. While he did it much later after The Beatles’ disbandment, the song is reminiscent of his work with the group given its compelling pop quality. The track is as different from Lennon’s usual music themes like hardships of life and quest for world peace as it can be. Lennon's vocals here suggest that he is actually having fun while crooning the melodies and that alone makes this song special for his fans.

Advertisement

Give Peace a Chance

As Lennon’s first solo single, released while he was still officially a member of The Beatles, Give Peace a Chance is remembered for its easy sing-along quality, which closely resembles The Beatles’ All You Need Is Love. However, the messages in the two songs couldn’t be more different. While the latter was written in a world not torn by the Vietnam War, the former reflected the pain and horrors of that conflict.

Woman

This track, the first single released after the musician’s death, is an ode to women in general but is particularly dedicated to his wife, Yoko Ono, who was with him when he was fatally shot. The song, in which Lennon sings about not deserving the women in his life, replaced (Just Like) Starting Over at #1 on the music chart, making Lennon the first artist to achieve back-to-back number one since The Beatles in 1963. Woman has remained a classic and is often regarded as one of Lennon’s most sincere works.

Advertisement

Imagine

Imagine rightfully belongs at the top of any list summarizing Lennon’s short but impactful solo career. The singer’s cry for world peace has been covered by over 200 artists over the years, ranging from Madonna to Diana Ross. Lennon’s desire for the world to envision unity despite political or religious differences, while abstaining from materialistic pleasures, remains and will remain relevant in every world that seeks to divide and overpower others.

ALSO READ: John Lennon Said He Wouldn't Get Himself Shot In Chilling Phone Call Eight Years Before His Tragic Murder; Read Details Here