Ashanti And Nelly Become Parents To Baby Boy After Rekindling Their Relationship Last Year; Reveals Name

Ashanti and Nelly have officially stepped into parenthood! The fans may surely be rejoicing with them as the couple has taken a big step in their relationship since they rekindled it last year, which surprised everyone.

According to Today, the Foolish vocalist conversed with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that the lovebirds welcomed a baby on July 18, and they have named him Kareem Kenkaide Haynes. His nickname is "KK.”

She told the publication, “His dad named him with a lot of pride.” Ashanti mentioned that her son’s name is a tribute to her own dad’s name. She added that her son “dictates” all the things now, and he is the “priority overall.”

She continued that she does not care what it will take or what she has to do; she will give everything to her son. The singer stated, “This little boy has my entire soul wrapped around his finger.”⁠

The songstress also opened up about her and Nelly's newborn baby on social media. The vocalist took to her Instagram on August 21 and shared a post with a lengthy caption. She wrote that it was funny how life’s plans were not always on time. Ashanti mentioned that she has been waiting to be a mother for a long time, and nothing could have prepared her for everything that motherhood brought. She gave a candid glimpse of what postpartum looked like.

The pair taking big leaps in their relationship is certainly exciting. For the unversed Asahti and Nelly dated back in the early 2000s, and after being together for a long time, they eventually parted ways, only for them to rekindle their romance in 2023.

The Los Angeles Times reported in June that back in December 2023, they quietly tied the knot. It was in April that the Rock Wit U singer revealed to Essence that she and her beau were expecting a child.

The new mom made headlines last year as she posed on the red carpet at VMAs 2023. She carried a clutch that had a throwback picture of the couple on it. She told Today, that the event was the place where they first exchanged numbers. The vocalist expressed that all the things lined up in the universe, and she was "happy.”

