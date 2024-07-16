'All Worth It But...': Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Shares Update On Her Third Trimester

Ashley Tisdale is going through a tough time with her second pregnancy. The 39-year-old actress, known for her role in High School Musical, shared her struggles on Instagram. On Monday, July 15, Tisdale posted about her experience during her third trimester. "This third trimester is really putting me through it," she wrote, showing a photo of herself looking tired.

Third-trimester troubles

She then went ahead to discuss the physical pain and exhaustion in yet another post. “And there are also those pregnancy days where you are physically over it, in pain, and try to remember that it’s all worth it but then it’s met with this…”

The next snap featured a picture of Jupiter Iris dressed up like Asha from the Disney movie Wish. Her daughter stood in front of the TV looking angry, whereas Tisdale wrote lovingly next to the photo, saying, “My little ray of sunshine,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Bedtime struggles

Tisdale spoke out about her bedtime symptoms back in June. She described her nights as being terrible because of acid reflux, discomfort, and a baby moving around. It was also mentioned that changing positions is hard, as well as dealing with congestion.

She humorously put forth her trials by stating how some men would react: "Men: I have to sleep in the guest room your snoring is keeping me up at night.” Despite facing difficulties such as these, Tisdale takes immense pleasure even from small things like watching her daughter walk around.

Pushing through pregnancy can be tough for many women, including Ashley, whose posts show that she will not give up on life easily anymore. She constantly reminds herself and insists on reminding others that hardships faced while carrying life inside one are always paid off eventually.

