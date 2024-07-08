Aurora Culpo And Paul Bernon Break Up After Two Months; Everything You Need To KNOW

Only after being romantically involved for just two months, Internet personality Aurora Culpo and Film Producer Paul Bernon have called it quits. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, their affair was short-lived.

What Bethenny Frankel thinks

TV personality Bethenny Frankel insinuated the split on Just B With Bethenny, her podcast following this year’s end of her engagement with Bernon. In that podcast, she noted that Culpo’s outspokenness about the relationship could have led to its termination. It is hard enough to hear about your ex’s new relationship when it becomes too public.

Frankel also claimed that she had handled her breakup with Bernon well and believed Culpo must have also learned something. She wondered if their actions contributed to the demise of their budding romance.

Spending time with family

Both Bernon and Culpo haven’t said anything publicly concerning their breakup yet; instead, Culpo has been enjoying quality time in Rhode Island with her family. She posted images of herself playing at the beach with her kids and pictures of them eating ice cream on social media.

Additionally, there is a picture of her together with grandmother having lobsters at Matunuck Oyster Bar during the July 4 celebration.

The relationship known publicly

These two started dating in Boston when they were spotted together by people. A bar visitor saw them kissing each other and speaking on “Barely Filtered.” Culpo later confirmed they met each other’s children.

But she did not invite him to Olivia’s wedding because he was not serious about her sister. She said it was a rude decision on his part since she had never known him before.

Despite breaking up, Culpo continues to enjoy summer, as depicted by various joyful moments shared amongst family members and friends alike.

