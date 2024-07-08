Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spend July Fourth Weekend Separately; All We Know So Far

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated the Fourth of July weekend separately, surrounded by family and friends. Ben Affleck, 51 years old, spent this weekend in Los Angeles. The actor visited his office and hung out with three children he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. He was spotted having lunch at Baltaire Restaurant.

Just like Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is also spotted with their wedding ring. Amidst the separation rumors, it seems like they are still respecting their wedding vows. Recently, Affleck completed filming The Accountant 2, a follow-up to his 2016 thriller.

Lopez in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez, aged 54, according to sources, had a good time over the holiday weekend in the Hamptons, New York state. She always enjoys spending time at the shore and loves being around water. She says that she is like a fish when it comes to the ocean. In Bridgehampton recently, her manager Benny Medina was seen shopping with Lopez.

On July 5, she wore her wedding band, which showed that despite being miles apart, they still had something continuous between them. This is how she appeared in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, dressed in a white crop top with ‘JLO BE MY MAMA’ written down prominently in black words.

Advertisement

Lopez has been busy with her career. She starred in a new Coach campaign and announced that the Nuyorican production company would develop Emily Henry’s novel Happy Place into an age-appropriate TV show on Netflix; she would serve as executive producer alongside Henry.

Henry is writing the pilot script based on her own book. Last month, J.Lo traveled through southern Italy up onto the Amalfi Coast before attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture show in Paris.

Separate lives and strain

Married last July during an impromptu ceremony at Las Vegas chapel, the pair spent much of this summer apart, indicating some strains in their relationship that have only begun. They are “focused on their separate lives," a source told PEOPLE on June 28, adding that they have no plans of spending any time together this summer.

According to one person who knows her well, Affleck moved out of their Beverly Hills home before she returned from Europe in June and is now staying at a rental property in Brentwood.

Advertisement

Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Although geographically apart from each other at the moment - both celebrities are focused primarily on their kids and careers- they continue to wear wedding bands as the symbols of their continuing commitment to each other’s lives.

ALSO READ: 'Borrow My Recipe': Jennifer Garner Shares Adorable Video Of Enjoying Fun Pool Game With Her Children