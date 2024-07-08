RHONY Alum Bethenny Frankel And Luann de Lesseps Share Friendly Reunion At Hamptons Event; DEETS

Friendships that endure the test of time often last for a lifetime. Despite the hardships between two people, if their bond is strong, nothing can break them apart. Much like former Real Housewives of New York City co-stars Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps, who reunited at a party in the Hamptons on July 6, 2024.

Despite a history of feuds spanning many seasons of their show, they patched things up in 2019, only to briefly engage in another feud. Frankel later shared the reunion on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Bryn posing with de Lesseps.

One user commented, "Love this so much. Better friends than enemies with a lot of history together." De Lesseps also posted the same photo on her Instagram page, captioning it, "I guess life IS a CABARET, my friends!"

More details about Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps' reunion

According to US Weekly, an insider from the party revealed that Frankel approached de Lesseps to request a photo on behalf of her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn. The source mentioned that they all posed for a photo, but Luann was unaware that Bethenny had posted it since she still has her blocked on social media. Bethenny took all the pictures, posted them, and later texted them to Luann, who reciprocated the gesture.

"I've been through a lot with Bethenny, but I am not the person who hangs on to the past," de Lesseps exclusively told the aforementioned portal about the reunion. "We are moving through it in a positive way. Because life is a cabaret."

On the work front, de Lesseps is frequently traveling the world for her eponymous cabaret concerts and thoroughly enjoying it.

More details about the duo's feud over the years

According to US Weekly, Frankel and De Lesseps were both popular Housewives on RHONY, navigating many ups and downs until smoothing things over by 2019. However, their feud reignited in July 2023 after Frankel wanted to unionize reality TV stars after seeing the Screen Actors Guild go on strike for better wages. De Lesseps, however, had opposing views.

“Now, back to Bethenny. You know, listen, why bite the hand that feeds you?” De Lesseps quipped during a December 2023 cabaret show. However, today she is no longer holding a grudge against Frankel.

