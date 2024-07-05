Olivia Culpo Slams Trolls For Critiquing Her Wedding Makeup And More; Details Inside

Olivia Culpo recently got married to Christian McCaffrey in a beautiful ceremony. Just a few days after her wedding, the model started to receive trolls over her makeup. But after a few days of trolling, Culpo came in and decided to shut down the trolls for once and for all. In a particular TikTok video, the user slammed Culpo and Vogue magazine for saying she was not wearing any makeup. To which Culpo replied in the comments, saying they asked what her makeup was, as reported by Page Six. Olivia Culpo's reply comes after her husband, Christian McCaffery, defended her wedding dress.

Olivia Culpo slams trolls for her wedding makeup

Olivia Culpo is giving back again. Four days after her wedding to Christian McCaffrey, the bride reacted to a TikTok video criticizing her makeup. According to Page Six, a Tim Tim user, Jessica Weslie, captioned her video that Olivia Culpo’s Vogue wedding article saying she's not wearing mascara, brow pencil, or lip liner gives her pick-me vibes.

She elaborated in the video, urging the magazine to be astronomically honest about the Culpo Sisters star's cosmetic use. She said, "We know Olivia Culpo has a lash lift. Obviously, she's not going to be wearing mascara. Look at her lips; there's something on them. Use either a lip blush or lipstick.”

The user then claimed that maybe the eyebrow detail was real, but Culpo obviously did something to avoid wearing mascara. To which the 32-year-old former pageant queen replied in the comment section and wrote, “It was an interview... They asked what my makeup was.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffery defend her wedding gown

Christian McCaffrey spoke out in support of his wife, Olivia Culpo, just days after they married. The 28-year-old NFL player vehemently defended his new wife's decision to wear a modest, full-coverage Dolce & Gabbana crepe ball gown to their Saturday, June 29, ceremony.

He defended her after a stylist sharply criticized her appearance in an Instagram and TikTok video. The video posted by a stylist starts with stylist Kennedy Bingham characterizing the bride's wedding day appearance. The stylist stated that Cuplo’s wedding outfit was nothing and had an absence of personality. Near the end of the nearly six-minute video, Bingham criticized Culpo's choice to have her wedding gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

After such harsh criticism, McCaffery couldn’t help but jump in. He took a stance in the comments section and wrote, "What a horrible thing to post online. I hope you find joy and peace in the world, as my lovely wife does." As per People, later on even Culpo defended her look in the TikTok post's comments area. "Wow, what an absolutely terrible person you are. I pray no one ever tears you apart in this manner because it is extremely hurtful. I love this dress; it was everything I ever wanted and more."

Meanwhile, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffery got married on June 29, 2024. At the wedding, Culpo was spotted wearing a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana outfit.

