Aussie Swiftie's Tearful Response To Taylor Swift's Surprise 'Exile' Song Takes Internet By Storm; She Speaks Out

Taylor Swift fans are notoriously passionate people and Madison Blackband, a Brisbane-based 20-year-old Swifties is no exception. If you have been living under a rock and haven't seen this Swiftie's viral reaction to the surprise Exile song, we’ll be more than happy to catch you up on it.

Madison Blackband, an Australia-based Taylor Swift fan, has become an internet sensation overnight, thanks to her dramatic reaction to hearing Taylor Swift perform Exile during the final night of the Australia leg of her Eras Tour.

In the said reaction video, uploaded by Blackband on her TikTok, she can be seen sitting outside of Accor Stadium between her two friends. As soon as Taylor hits the notes of her Folklore Bon Iver duet, Blackband collapses into one of her friends' lap and sobs uncontrollably. Nothing new for the Swifties, trust us. “My reaction to Taylor singing Exile (also known as the song that saved my life),” she captioned the video she posted on Tiktok on Sunday, February 25.

The video went viral and currently has more than 10 million views on both TikTok and X, per Rolling Stone, the publication that spoke to Blackband to discuss the aftermath of her abrupt online popularity. Here's what she says!

Viral Australian Swiftie opens up about Emotional Reaction to Exile

Speaking to Rolling Stone on February 28, Blackband said, “I went on [X, formerly Twitter) and the first thing that popped up was this video. And I was like, ‘Oh, it's happened.”

Advertisement

She continued, “I posted it intending it for like 200 people, not millions.”

Since Sunday, when Blackband first shared the video on the internet, the two-minute clip has taken on a life of its own, inspiring memes and multiple reaction videos, some of which Blackband admits are pretty funny.

“I understand why people are laughing at it. I laughed at the video myself once I first watched it back,” she said.

Speaking of her fondness for the song [Exile], Blackband told Rolling Stone, “It's a song I've listened to when I needed anything, as a distraction or to keep me focused. It's like a safety blanket.”

However, in the realm of the internet, positivity isn't the sole aspect, negatives exist too, and in this case, it is people believing Blackband’s reaction to Exile is just a stunt for the camera. What the young Swiftie says about the negativity spiraling around her viral video is down below.

‘I am just a passionate person,’ — Viral Swiftie addresses the hate

Addressing the range of negative reactions, Blackband said, “There is no point letting it upset me. I reacted the way I reacted. I know my friends weren't judging me. That's just me. I'm just a passionate person.”

Advertisement

She added, “The opinion of people thinking that it's embarrassing and stuff doesn't mean anything to me because I never thought it was and I'm not going to think it is now just because someone says I should.”

Nevertheless, Blackband has, for now, disabled the video’s comment section on TikTok, explaining that it's “not because I can't handle what people were saying, but because I just don't see the point.”

As for Taylor Swift, the pop star is currently on a week-long break. She will next set up her shop in Singapore, beginning March 2, at the National Stadium.