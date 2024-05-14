How Did Taylor Swift's Mom Andrea Celebrate Mother's Day 2024? Find Out Amid Pop Star's Ongoing Eras Tour Shows

While Taylor Swift did not sing The Best Day from her sophomore album Fearless, she gave her tributes to mother Andrea Swift by singing Marjorie.

By Yashna Kumar
Published on May 14, 2024  |  01:48 AM IST |  328
Find out how Taylor Swift's Mom Andrea Celebrate Mother's Day 2024
Find out how Taylor Swift's Mom Andrea Celebrate Mother's Day 2024 (PC: Getty Images)

Singer Taylor Swift’s schedule has been jampacked recently because of the ultra-successful Eras Tour that just got wrapped up with its Paris stop, but the celebration for this year’s Mother’s Day was not missing. Swift’s mother Andrea joined the venue in the VIP section, alongside Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, and Swift’s beau Travis Kelce. 

Andrea Swift at recent Eras Tour show in Paris


While Swift did not sing her song The Best Day off her album Fearless, she did perform Marjorie in the Evermore set, which is a tribute to Swift’s late grandmother and Andrea’s mother.  Marjorie Finlay was an American opera singer and has been cited as one of Swift’s primary inspirations to pick up music. The songstress paid homage to her grandmother in the music video of Wildest Dreams. 

Swift has revamped the set list of the tour since the release of her mega-successful album called The Tourtured Poets Department, which was put out on April 19, 2024. The songs feature a biographical telling of Swift’s past relationships, including her relationship of 6 years with actor Joe Alwyn and the infamous yet brief romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Swift famously wrote 2 songs about her romance with Travis Kelce, which began last year. 

7 songs from TTPD have made it to the main setlist, and several other songs like Tis The Damn Season, The 1, and Tolerate It have been cut to make way for the new tracks. Swift has written a couple of songs about her mother: including The Best Day and Soon You’ll Get Better off her 2019 album Lover. The latter was written after Andre’s cancer diagnosis came about.

Taylor Swift's relationship with mother Andrea Swift

Andrea has been a regular visitor to the Eras show, always upfront about supporting her daughter through this career milestone. She played her role in paving the way for the singer into the industry in the early days, also selecting fans for meet and greets earlier. Affectionately known as Mama Swift in the fandom, Andrea is very close to her daughter, and Swift has paid homage to her multiple times in interviews. 

