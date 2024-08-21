Avengers 5 Planned To Put Shang-Chi In The Lead Before Getting Scrapped

Shang-Chi, a character from the popular film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is set to play a significant role in the upcoming Avengers 5 movie, previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Fans are eagerly awaiting a return to the character, and news of a sequel is slow.

Inverse has confirmed that Shang-Chi would have been a main lead in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but this has not been confirmed by the studio or the star. It is likely that the film would have paid off the mid-credit scene from the Legend of the Ten Rings that teased the Ten Rings being a beacon. This could still apply to Doomsday, with the beacon being connected to Doctor Doom rather than Kang the Conqueror.

Shang-Chi was planned to be a major character in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, Cretton dropped out of the project in November 2023, just before Jonathan Majors' firing from Marvel Studios. Cretton is now working on a Shang-Chi sequel and the Wonder Man series.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a massive hit during the Multiverse Saga. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the film earned $224 million domestically and $432 million worldwide, earning 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was the first new character launch since Captain Marvel in 2019, and despite some fans questioning Marvel's touch after Avengers: Endgame, it demonstrates that the studio still had the ability to launch a successful film.

Marvel Studios is unsure of a Shang-Chi sequel due to the numerous sub-franchises and the short timeline since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released. Doctor Strange's solo outing in Multiverse of Madness took six years, while Shang-Chi made his debut in 2016. However, it is certain that Shang-Chi will return, and fans can expect to know when and where it will be released.

However, Simu Liu has provided some good news. In an interview with The Times of India, Liu confirmed that Shang-Chi 2 is in the works at Marvel Studios. Liu said, "A lot of it is above my pay grade, but it's definitely happening. So, just very excited to kind of work on it, and it's going to be amazing. I really can't say anything beyond that."

It set several box office records and received positive reviews from critics, many of whom praised the exploration and representation of Asian culture which differentiated the film from the rest of the MCU, as well as the action sequences and Leung's performance. The film received various accolades, including a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 94th Academy Awards. A sequel is in development.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings grossed $224.5 million in the United States and Canada, and $207.7 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $432.2 million. It became the highest-grossing film ever released on Labor Day weekend, and earned $13.2 million worldwide from IMAX, another Labor Day weekend record. Shang-Chi earned $29.6 million on its opening day, the third-best opening day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

