IF Ending Explained; What Happens To The IFs After Bea Leaves New York?

IF is a heartwarming film that follows Bea, a young girl who discovers she can see imaginary friends (IFs). As her father prepares for surgery, Bea works with neighbor Cal, who also sees IFs and is trying to find new homes and kids for them. The film explores the world of IFs and their connection to the larger world, as John Krasinski's family film follow-up to A Quiet Place.

The movie, IF, initially focuses on finding new places for IF's colorful characters outside a retirement home founded by an old IF. However, the true message is emotional and focused on self-actualization and joy. The film explores the importance of imagination in crisis and even hides its biggest twist. The emotional and thematic ending leaves the door open for a potential sequel.

Bea's final interaction with Cal

In IF, Bea and Cal embrace before leaving New York City with her father. Bea's father undergoes surgery, which is successful despite a scare. Bea and her father leave, but a drawing of herself, her parents, and her imaginary friend, Calvin, is lost during the process of moving into the car. This drawing represents Cal, a character played by Ryan Reynolds in the film.

Finally realizing the truth about their connection, Bea rushes back upstairs and is able to spur her memory on to allow her to see Cal again. Now in far more colorful clothing befitting a clown, Cal greets Bea with a balloon flower and the pair share an embrace to close out the film. It's a very heartwarming moment, reflecting the overarching themes of the film while explaining lots of little aspects of Cal's role in the film.

The film splits Bea and Cal apart, but the themes suggest that imaginary friends can still be important even after they grow up. In times of trouble or stress, IFs can be reassuring, as Calvin could return to support Bea. Bea's grandmother still lives in the city, highlighting the importance of imaginary friends in times of stress.

This could allow any visit to Bea's family could include a trip upstairs to Calvin's apartment. The fact that Cal is actually an IF explains a lot of his actions in the film and why no one else could see him. Both Bea and Cal seem emotionally reinvigorated in IF's ending, and an eventual reunion for the pair would make sense sometime down the line. Even Bea's father seems content with the idea of IFs, as the film's ending also reveals the invisible Keith has been his IF all along and has made the trip to their home.

What happens to the IFs after Bea leaves New York?

Bea's influence on the other IFs in IF has already had a positive impact, with some reuniting with their original people. Bea's Grandmother can see Blossom, and other minor characters like Unicorn and Ally also reunite with their original people. This highlights the positive impact of Bea's influence on the IFs.

The film's ending suggests that retired IFs will continue returning to their people, rather than placing them with new children. Benjamin, who was unable to see any other IFs, is revealed to have his own dragon IF. The ending suggests that the IFs find peace by reuniting with their original kids, even if only for a short time, as seen in Blue's joy in giving Jeremy a moment of self-confidence.

IF's ending sets up a sequel

The ending of IF is open-ended, with emotional arcs completed for Bea, Calvin, and other IFs. Bea could return to New York City to see her grandmother, reunite with Calvin and other IFs at the retirement home. However, lingering details about the world of IF make a sequel intriguing, such as the question of aging IFs and their true disappearance, as Blue fears being forgotten by people.

Calvin's belief that IFs don't age or die raises questions about their existence. A sequel exploring IF mortality could address the passing of Louis Gossett Jr. as Lewis. Bea's experience with IFs could allow her to continue helping them in high school, further exploring IF's focus on retaining imagination while growing up. This setting would be ideal for further exploration of IF's themes.

The film IF emphasizes the significance of imagination and positivity despite hardships. Bea, initially pushed aside by her mother's and father's declining health, is reintroduced by Calvin and other IFs, who convince her that imagination remains a powerful tool, despite the loss of her childish side.

However, it's only when the film brings Bea's Grandmother and Blossom back together and briefly reunites Blue with Jeremy that the true lasting power of the IF and human connection becomes clear. The true meaning of IF's ending is that people should never truly forget or move on from that childish imagination that created the IFs in the first place. Even adults need them sometimes. People should try to avoid losing them. It's a very sweet moral, and gives IF a powerful central message.

