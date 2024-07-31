Avengers: Secret Wars; 5 MCU Actors Likely To Appear In The Movie

Avengers fans, assemble. Marvel boss Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con dropped a few bombs regarding the lineup of Marvel and Avengers movies, and we cannot stop gushing about it. The Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and other MCU movies were discussed.

Kevin disclosed the changed name of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday, and with that, he gave the audience the biggest surprise by bringing one of the legendary MCU actors into the cast. He even confirmed the first five MCU cast members who will feature in Avengers: Secret Wars, along with the other known faces.

Who is going to be there in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Avengers: Secret Wars is based on the comics of the same name which revolves around a multiversal battle between the superheroes and villains. While Kevin Feige tried to keep some updates under wraps about the movie at the San Diego Comic-Con, he did mention a few members who would appear in the 2027 film.

Kevin also confirmed that the actors who were present at the Hall H panel will also be a part of the Avengers 6 movie.

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

After laying Iron Man’s character down, Robert Downey Jr. is back again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But this time, not as a superhero but as a villain: Doctor Doom. The Russo Brothers, who will be helming Avengers 5 and 6, referred to Robert’s return as the required justice to Secret Wars.

At Comic-Con, Joe and Anthony Russo can be heard saying, "There is one very, very important character that is required to do Secret Wars justice. And it's a character that Marvel has not introduced yet. And it could be the most important character in all of the Marvel universe."

Marvel Studios decided to name Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday (Avengers 5) by bringing Robert Downey Jr as the new big bad. What makes this whole announcement more interesting is that Robert’s character in Secret Wars will face many characters who knew Tony Stark (Iron Man) before. This might bring more dynamics emotionally.

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic

Kevin Feige also confirmed the Fantastic Four’s cast and the new name, Fantastic Four: First Steps. He also introduced Pedro Pascal to the panel, who will be debuting in MCU as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic. He will also be present in Avengers: Secret Wars, apart from his own standalone movie.

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman

Vanessa Kirby’s role as Sue Storm or Invisible Woman has to be there with the character’s importance in the comics. She can be probably the next big female superhero. The casting announcement of the actress in Avengers 6 proves that MCU is extending far beyond 2025 and her 1960s timeline.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/Thing

Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been confirmed to take up the role of Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, as well as Richards’ best friend. He will also be in Avengers: Secret Wars. Now, we don’t know how his character will be described as Grimm comes close with his newfound powers, but we can only expect to be amazed.

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch

Joseph Quinn has been roped in to play Johnny Storm or Human Torch. He is the youngest member of the Fantastic Four team and the younger brother of Sue Storm. Now, how Joseph will get into the character is what we are eager to see. Previously, in the Fox-verse of the Fantastic Four movies, we have already seen Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan play the role.

Who else will join Avengers: Secret Wars?

Apart from these 5 actors, Kevin Feige claimed that other MCU actors will also join the cast. He said, "The 'Fantastic Four' cast and many of the other members you've seen today will also be appearing in the two 'Avengers' films that we're making."

This might include Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Captain America and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, with their recent involvement. Well, what will be the final cast of Avengers 6? Only the Marvel boss can tell. So, let’s wait and watch.

Are you excited about Avengers: Secret Wars? What do you think about the cast announcement? Let us know in the comments.

