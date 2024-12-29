Babygirl Director Halina Reijn Says THIS ‘Sensual’ Nicole Kidman Scene From The Film Happened To Her In Real Life

It’s true when they say life imitates art, and Babygirl director Halina Rejin would second this philosophy! Although the erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman is a work of fiction, one particular scene in the film is inspired by Rejin’s first-hand experience.

Speaking to W magazine, she revealed that the sensual scene in which Kidman’s character Romy drinks a tall glass of milk in one go happened to her in real life. While hanging out at a bar, Romy, a high-powered CEO and “perfect” wife and mother, is strangely sent a glass of milk by male intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson).

Given the sexual tension between the lead characters, Romy accepts the drink and chugs it while making direct eye contact with her younger employee. Rejin told the outlet that a similar incident happened to her when she was in her 30s and an actor “way, way younger” than her sent her a glass of milk at a bar.

“I drank it, and he just walked out,” she recalled. “I thought, ‘How does this guy get the courage?’ I did think it was a very sensual thing to do. And I thought it was very funny,’” Rejin, who was previously an actress, added.

As for the film, it shows Kidman in a never-before-seen version, playing a career-driven woman with the perfect family who starts an erotic affair with a charming employee working under her. “A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern,” says the official synopsis.

Advertisement

During her interview with W magazine, Rejin shared some behind-the-scenes details of the film, revealing how they hired a fight coordinator to help choreograph sex scenes between Kidman and Dickinson. “You can’t do a fight without a stunt coordinator. Your actors will get hurt, and it will look lame on camera,” she said.

“It’s the same with sex scenes. It’s very, very useful to have someone who knows all the little tricks and makes everyone feel safe,” Rejin explained.

Babygirl is currently running in selected theaters in the US and Canada.