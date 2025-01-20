Back in Action Director Seth Gordon Lavishes Praise on Cameron Diaz's Chemistry With Jamie Foxx: 'Finishing Each Other's Sentences'

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx have reignited their on-screen chemistry in their latest Netflix action-comedy Back in Action which is directed by Seth Gordon. The duo has previously collaborated on Any Given Sunday (1999) and Annie (2014).

Gordon gushed about how the dynamism between the duo of Foxx and Diaz was something wonderful. Their bonding reportedly inspired production to add much more comedy as well as more heartfelt moments within the script. He defined it as that "holy moment" of creativity.

The filmmaker, 48, told People, "They took turns in a really deep way supporting each other. Anyone who was on set will tell you [Foxx] was the biggest cheerleader and hype man for [Diaz], and really for everybody involved, but especially for her. So she got to return the favor in that way spiritually."

"[Diaz and Foxx were] totally finishing each other's sentences and seeing their chemistry and that energy together was really inspiring," Gordon added.

Initially, it was an action film, but the rapport among the actors was so natural that Gordon balanced the thrills with lighthearted, and more character-driven scenes.

He said, "It made me want a little less action and a little more hanging out so that they could play. Because whenever we got to do those scenes, it just breathed life into me and the crew."

The movie sees Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx as former CIA spies, Emily and Matt continuing their undercover lives with unraveling actions that push them toward old foes and their revival of spy skills.

Now available to stream on Netflix, Back in Action, is offering fans a delightful mix of action, comedy, and nostalgia.

