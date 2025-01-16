BAFTA Nominations: Fans Slam List as Zendaya's Challengers and Others Get Snubbed; READ

Fans are expressing outrage at the 2025 BAFTA nominations, with Zendaya's film Challengers being among the high-profile snubs. Strong performances and critical acclaim notwithstanding, Zendaya's role in the project was overlooked by the award show, leading to calls of outrage on social media.

Fans called the decision "idiotic" since Challengers missed Best Score nominations, while others wondered why the movie didn't get nominated at all. It reportedly grossed over 53 million USD worldwide, and it was a film where the Euphoria actress played the role of a former tennis star turned coach.

The nominations have been announced, and while there are plenty of surprises in the mix, Conclave leads with 12 nods. Gladiator 2 didn't get much in the major nominations, though it did well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Challengers, which stars the Spider-Man actress along with The Crown actor Josh O'Connor as well as Mike Faist, has been snubbed.

One fan wrote on X, "Not a single nomination for Challengers???? The royal family really hates Josh sm."

Another furious fan ranted on X, "Challengers not being nominated for a single thing is my Joker origin story. BAFTAs, COUNT YOUR DAYS."

Someone added their thoughts on Denzel Washington and Margaret Qualley snubs, saying, "Judging the bafta noms rn cause where tf were Margaret Qualley and Denzels nominations!? also no noms for challengers?! absolutely mad cause that film was on a different level."

Zendaya had also received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Challengers. The BAFTA Awards will take place on February 16, 2025, and will surely highlight a rich variety of films, according to Jane Millichip, the CEO of BAFTA, as the industry boasts of its creative depth. On the other hand, the exclusion of major films raises questions about the credibility of this year's nominations.

