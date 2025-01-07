Zendaya Cleverly Hinted At Her Engagement With Tom Holland At The 2025 Golden Globes; Find Out How

Zendaya and Tom Holland's engagement was confirmed by TMZ hours after the speculation started. The engagement buzz was created when the Dune actress walked the Golden Globes red carpet wearing a diamond ring on that finger. However, the actress was careful not to explicitly spill any tea.

The Euphoria actress had donned a gorgeous orange Louis Vuitton gown and served old Hollywood glamour with her short hairdo and chunky diamond necklace. But it was the ring that stole the limelight and created headlines.

However, when a media member inquired about the ring, Zendaya—who was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture musical or comedy—coyly brushed off the topic.

"As Zendaya exited the ballroom, a recently engaged Times reporter held up her left ring finger and pointed at it," according to the Los Angeles Times. In response, the actress flashed the bling she donned on her left hand's finger while doing some hand movements.

When the outlet asked whether she was engaged, Zedaya remained quiet but "kept showing her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously." Moreover, the details of her ring were not included in the Bvlgari press release, while her other pieces of jewelry were mentioned.

The engagement ring appears to be a 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from Jessica McCormack, as the design is listed on the brand's official website.

As per TMZ's report, the Uncharted actor proposed to Zendaya "between Christmas and New Year's" and that the setting was extremely "romantic and intimate" and took place at the actress's family home in the US.

Another source told People magazine that everyone close to the couple knew the proposal was coming. It also claimed that Holland has been keen on popping the question to her for quite some time. "He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special," the source added.