Barack Obama Drops Eminem's Lose Yourself Verse After Rapper Introduces Him At Kamala Harris' Detroit Rally: WATCH

Barack Obama and Eminem stunned the audience while campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris on October 22 in Detroit, just weeks before the 2024 election. The occasion aimed to increase support for Harris’ campaign. The Grammy Award winner introduced the former president, after which Obama began rapping the famous first verse of Lose Yourself.

Eminem, born and raised in Michigan at 52 years of age, started by stating how this state was influential during the election. He also said that his hometown Detroit has a unique significance in his life, and this moment is the best for Michigan to be in the spotlight. He then introduced Obama on stage after concluding his short speech.

Obama, 63, said even though he has participated in a great number of rallies in his career, this felt "some kind of way following Eminem.". To warm up the audience, Obama then proceeded to jokingly rap the opening line of one of the Oscar-winning rapper's songs with which they are likely to be familiar: "I noticed, my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, Mom's spaghetti. I'm nervous, but on the surface I look calm and ready, to drop bombs, but I keep on forgetting..."

The rapper admitted it was crucial for Americans to exercise their right to vote, as this election is one when their opinion matters the most.

Subsequently, he commended Harris for being a defender of the most important rights, especially the right to free speech. He said, "I also think that people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions, and I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about the retribution of what people will do if you make your opinion known."

The Temporary rapper stated that the future that Kamala Harris is offering to America is the one in which fundamental rights are protected. He added, "I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld."

Such a political stance of Eminem is certainly not new. He voiced his support for this ticket during the previous elections in 2020 as well as never stayed indifferent to Donald Trump’s actions, regularly expressing his discontent through his music.

