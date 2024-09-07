Barack Obama Calls Charli XCX's Brat 'A Great Album'; Defends Having THIS Track On His 2024 Summer Playlist

Barack Obama has been bumpin' that all summer like the rest of the world all. He has appreciated Charli XCX whose album, Brat he describes as a standout.

The 63-year-old former President took a deep dive into his summer playlist which happened to have the song 365 by Charli XCX, during the September 5 podcast episode of I’ve Had It. He asserted musical choices and claimed it was based on real emotions when listening to her works. He said that Brat is a cool album.

Obama understood that everyone would have questions about whether he would realistically listen to the various music genres he compiles in his annual summer playlists. He assured all listeners that he was sincere enough and indeed loved the songs. His exact words of appreciation were: "People question sometimes whether I’m actually listening to all this music. As I’ve testified before, I am. Charli XCX she knows what she’s doing."

He further added that his daughters, Sasha and Malia recommend new music alongside his radical young workforce who are the trendsetters.

In addition to the song by Charli XCX, the playlist included tracks such as Texas Hold ’Em by Beyonce, A Bar Song by Shaboozey, Chihiro by Billie Eilish, Love Me Jeje by Tems, Come Away With Me by Norah Jones, and other including Silvio by Bob Dylan, I Can’t Get No Satisfaction by The Rolling Stones and more. Obama has stated that the said playlist was one of the various types of music he has been listening to.

Brat Summer, defined by the album of Charli XCX called Brat, emerged as a novel cultural phenomenon taking the world by storm. For the unversed, it means something along the lines of being effortlessly cool and genuine, a bit volatile, a 365 party girl while embracing the ups and downs of life like a champ.

From Kamal Harris to Jennifer Lopez, everyone has jumped onto the bandwagon like countless celebrities. When Charli XCX tweeted, "Kamala is brat", the trend took off to a higher plan with everyone on the internet posting memes, videos, and more celebrating a brat summer. The singer has iterated that the remark toward Harris was meant to be a light-hearted compliment.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama has also shared his 2024 summer reading list available on Instagram.

