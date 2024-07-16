Barbie Director Greta Gerwig To Be Honored With 2024 Pioneer Of The Year Award; Details Inside

The Barbie director, Greta Gerwig, is all set to receive the prestigious honor of the Pioneer of the Year award at the Beverly Hilton by the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation. The filmmaker will receive the award for her selfless contribution to the fields of motion pictures and the Hollywood industry overall.

According to the reports in Deadline, the honor is presented to the candidates who work extraordinarily in the field of the motion picture industry, and their service to the community is exceptional. The WRMPPF also provides financial aid to people in the motion picture business.

Meanwhile, the management team of WRMPPF showered praise and shared good words for Gerwig ahead of the ceremony to hand over the honor to the filmmaker.

What did the heads of the WRMPPF say about Greta Gerwig and her career in films?

In the statements released by the president of Warner Bros. and the co-chairman of Will Rogers Motion Pictures Foundation, Jeff Goldstein stated that he believes that Gerwig is a phenomenal director and looks ahead to inspiring the audience. Goldstein added, “Greta Gerwig is a dynamic filmmaker with extraordinary vision who entertains and inspires audiences everywhere.”

Adding to the co-chairman’s comments, Kyle Davis, the chairman of the organization, shared, “The Will Rogers Pioneers Assistance Fund is proud to celebrate Greta’s achievements and present her with the 2024 Pioneer of the Year Award.” Gerwig was recognised as an acclaimed director in the industry after her directorial debut, Lady Bird, was released in theaters.

The movie starred Saoirse Ronan, and Lucas Hedge in the leads. It also starred Timothee Chalamet. Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, and Beany Feldstein.

Greta Gerwig’s career in directing films

Greta Gerwig’s career in direction began in 2017 when the actress-filmmaker’s Lady Bird was declared one of the critically acclaimed movies of the year. Other films directed by the Oscar-nominated celebrity include Little Women and the 2023 blockbuster Barbie. All of the director’s films have been nominated for the Oscars in their respective years.

Lady Bird received the nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Little Women was nominated in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay, and Barbie’s name was nominated under the category of Best Picture.

