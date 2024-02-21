Barbie's Influence: What Made Jimmy Kimmel Return to the Oscars Stage?

Picture this: Jimmy Kimmel, the funny guy we all love from late-night TV, standing center stage at the Oscars. It’s a scene we’ve seen before, but when Kimmel announced his return to host the 96th Academy Awards, it took many by surprise. Even Kimmel didn’t plan a comeback but what changed his mind? He thought that his time with the Oscars was done, but then something unexpected happened. Barbie, Yes you read that right, it was the popular film Barbie that played a pivotal role in Kimmel’s decision to step back into the spotlight of the Oscars. Let’s explore how a childhood favorite became the catalyst for Kimmel’s return to the Oscars stage.

The initial doubts

Kimmel, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, revealed that he never thought he’d grace the Oscars stage again. Even though he hosted the ceremony in 2017, 2018, and 2023, he felt he was done with the gig. Probably because of the mishap involving La La Land and Moonlight. Jimmy thought maybe it was best to leave it at that and not host the Oscars again. However, two movie dates changed everything.

The two movies that changed his mind

In 2023, Jimmy saw a movie called Top Gun: Maverick. Lots of people watched this movie and it got Jimmy thinking. He realized it’s easier to talk to people when they've seen a popular film. It’s like having something in common with the audience, and Jimmy kinda liked this idea.

But it wasn’t until Jimmy watched the movie Barbie that he changed his mind. Sitting in the theatre, Jimmy thought, Maybe I’ll host the Oscars again.” Seeing a movie that lots of people had watched made him feel more comfortable about hosting. It’s like having a shared experience with everyone.

“I made a joke about Moonlight that made it clear to me that the vast majority of the room had not seen the movie, even though it won Best Picture,” Kimmel said, recalling a lesson he learned when he hosted the Oscars for the very first time.

Partnering for success

Adding to the excitement, Kimmel’s wife and co-head writer of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Molly McNearney, joins him as an executive producer for this year’s Oscars broadcast. Together, they promise to bring fresh energy and creativity to the show.

Barbie nominated for eight awards

Barbie has been nominated for a whopping eight awards at the Oscars. However, some fans were surprised to see Greta Gerwig left out of the Best Director category. But Gerwig managed to score a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, along with her husband Noah Baumbach. And while actors Ryan Gosling and America Ferrara got nots for their supporting roles, lead actress Margot Robbie didn’t get nominated this time around.

Well, the 96th annual Academy Awards, the Oscars will air on ABC Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

