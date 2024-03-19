Jimmy Kimmel Reveals If He Will Ever Have Aaron Rodgers On His Show Amid Ongoing Feud

Jimmy Kimmel is one of the top comedians in the world and Aaron Rodgers is one of the best Quarterback in the NFL, but both of them have got to be having some problems with each other. It is well known that Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers do not see eye to eye. Kimmel criticized Aaron Rodgers’ comment on the latest UFO sightings in 2023.

Jimmy Kimmel will “not” have Aaron Rodgers on his show

When a CNN reporter asked Kimmel if he would allow Rodgers to join him on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel said, "Probably not". Kimmel advised Rodgers that if he wanted to be on the show, he needed to call him to schedule a time.

After Rodgers remarked on the discredited and rumored list of celebrities claimed to have had relationships with disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein that were being leaked in the media, he escalated their heated debate by claiming that Kimmel would be upset if it was public.

On Monday night, Kimmel began his show by discussing his recent disagreement with Rodgers, who seemed to be implying on the Pat McAfee Show last week that Kimmel did not want a reported list of Epstein connections to be released.

Jimmy Kimmel said, “I'm not on the list. I was not on a plane or an island or anything ever, and I suggested that if Aaron wanted to make false and very damaging statements like that, we should do it in court so that he can share his proof with a judge."

Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers feud

The back-and-forth between the TV host and the quarterback dates back to 2021 when Kimmel chastised Rodgers for refusing to obtain the COVID-19 vaccination after the then-Green Bay Packers athlete deceived the public by claiming to be "immunized" from the virus. And last year, Kimmel mocked Rodgers when he stated on the Pat McAfee Show that the rising talk over UFO sightings may be a distraction from Epstein's client list.

The British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of planning with Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls. Since last week, hundreds of documents related to this case have been made public. Virginia Giuffre, who accused Maxwell of recruiting her for abuse, brought the case, which has since been settled legally. A large portion of the data contained in the documents has already been publicized, and many of the people whose identities are included are not charged with any crimes.

