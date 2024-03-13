On Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel shared how he convinced John Cena to participate in the Oscars streaker bit. Here's what he shared.

Jimmy Kimmel shares how he convinced John Cena to Oscar Streaker bit

Jimmy Kimmel recounted funny moments from hosting the Oscars, including Ryan Gosling's Ken act and Al Pacino's award presentation. He praised Cena for helping celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Oscars streaker.

Kimmel revealed on the show, “Of all the times I’ve hosted the Oscars, or the Emmys or anything, no comedy bit has ever received more scrutiny than this, there were meetings and side meetings. There were emails and texts and phone calls. There were people sweating like somebody was crying.”

Despite finding the bit hilarious, Kimmel revealed it was a challenge to get it approved. He described the intense scrutiny and numerous meetings it faced, joking about the discussions over the size of the envelope Cena would wear.

He jokingly said, “Then once they realized we weren’t going to take no for an answer, there were intense discussions about the size of the envelope and whether we needed to velcro it to John’s body…,” he added, “they kept demanding that [they] make the envelope bigger.” Kimmel humorously mentioned the absurdly large envelope they were asked to use, saying it pushed the limits.

The show host quipped, “First of all I have to say, ‘Congratulations, John Cena,'” he added “The commotion you caused. Very rarely does an idea literally push the envelope and this one did.”

Once the bit aired, Kimmel joked about the "terrified" executives and compared the control room's intensity to a famous picture of Barack Obama and his security team. He thanked Cena for being a good sport and apologized saying, “But I want to thank John for being such a good sport and I want to apologize for nearly killing our department of standards and practices last night,”

Although Cena wasn't actually nude during the spoof, it still received praise, with Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager applauding it as the biggest laugh of the night. Kimmel also addressed Donald Trump's criticism of his hosting, jokingly stating that despite having Cena on stage naked, Trump still managed to be the biggest problem of the night.

Guest Robert De Niro joined Kimmel to mock Trump further, calling him a "malignant narcissist" and a "sociopath."

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on ABC on weeknights at 11:35/10:35c.

