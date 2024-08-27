Baywatch Cast Reflects On Iconic Show In New Docuseries; KNOW More

Back are the stars of Baywatch in the docuseries by ABC News Studios, After Baywatch: Moments in the Sun, who share their memories about it and how it affected them. Brought together for the first time since its production is August 28th’s global phenomenon cast.

In reflecting on their show, Cody Madison (David Chokachi) remembers, “I look back and was like, there really was no better job than Baywatch.” Eggert, who also acted as producer of this film, tells us what she thinks about the show. It was “like a dream,” according to Nicole Eggert. This program did not become just another job for actors; it left an indelible mark on them.

Other guests at this roundtable include Traci Bingham, Carmen Electra, and Jeremy Jackson. However, Jackson joked around through his reminiscences of growing up on set with David Hasselhoff’s character’s son. Together, they laughed, developing that feeling which still connects them these days.

Baywatch was more than just a TV show; it was a worldwide phenomenon. At its peak, the creator Douglas Schwartz disclosed that the show had 1.2 billion viewers per week. This widespread popularity made the cast they were handling with tremendous public scrutiny and expectations.

Stephanie Holden, which is portrayed by Alexandra Paul, shared how thankful she was for her fellow actors. “we’re just bonded because of that, because of what we went through — the good and the bad that came with that kind of fame,” she said.

Erika Eleniak, who played Shauni McClain, felt like she had come full circle by participating in this documentary. She valued having an opportunity to speak candidly about how Baywatch impacted her life and career. However, Carmen Electra aired some concerns over hidden video clips or lost VHS tapes, which could resurface during the docuseries in a jocular manner.

Matthew Felker, the director and executive producer, mentioned that members of the cast were hesitant to communicate with the press for fear of public scrutiny. This docuseries allows them to share their own stories, which encompass both the high points and low moments during their stay on this reality show.

This series also contains archival footage of Pamela Anderson as C.J. Parker. In an interview with VH1 behind the music, she stated, “We went to London to promote Baywatch, and photographers were falling down backward and down the stairs and I looked behind me and was like, ‘who are they shooting?’ And it literally dawns on you that it’s you”.

She ends by saying, “I’m really proud of everything I've done — almost”. After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun provides a sneak peek into the lives of some of the Baywatch cast members then and now. The show premieres on Wednesday, August 28, via Hulu.

