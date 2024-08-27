'I Felt Very Exposed': Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Emotional Toll of Filming Thriller Babygirl

Nicole Kidman revealed that she felt ‘exposed’ when shooting A24's upcoming erotic thriller Babygirl.

During a talk with Vanity Fair about a week before its world premiere at Venice Film Festival, the actress, now 57 years old, discussed how the role took an emotional charge out of her.

This, according to Kidman, was quite tough both as a performer and as a human being. She said that there were some scenes during the shooting, which were so tough, that at certain times she wanted to give up, but she could not, there was something that told her to go on making the movie.

She said, "At some point I was like, I don’t want to be touched. I don’t want to do this anymore, but at the same time I was compelled to do it." Their team did assist each other in such difficult moments as those and she mentioned that there were times when they really needed to pull through the tough scenes.

Kidman said, "I felt very exposed as an actor, as a woman, as a human being. I had to go in and go out like, I need to put my protection back on. 'What have I just done? Where did I go? What did I do?'"

She was actually horrified at the idea of the film coming out in the open for the public. She said it was like bringing out something that one would normally not show like a home video.

Babygirl features Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas alongside the Oscar winning actress. Kidman plays the role of a corporate woman who has a fling with her intern played by Dickinson while Banderas plays her husband. The official description of the movie reads: "A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with a much younger intern."

Reflecting on her intense experience while being in character for the film, Nicole Kidman admitted that the movie left her feeling raw and vulnerable, to the point where she had to mentally retreat and protect herself after filming certain scenes. Even though it was a difficult task, Kidman told the aforementioned outlet that she had not seen the movie.

