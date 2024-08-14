After Baywatch: Moment In The Sun Documentary Offers New Interviews And Never-Before-Seen Footage Of The Iconic Series; Watch Trailer

ABC News Studio has released a trailer for After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, a four-part docuseries set to premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The series promises a nostalgic and insightful look at the cultural phenomenon that was Baywatch series, which shaped an entire era.

Baywatch first aired almost 35 years ago, in September 1989, and ran on NBC and then in syndication until May 2001. The original cast featured stars like David Hasselhoff, Parker Stevenson, Billy Warlock, and Erika Eleniak.

Over the years, other well-known actors like Pamela Anderson, Nicole Eggert, David Charvet, Alexandra Paul, Yasmine Bleeth, Traci Bingham, Carmen Electra, and future Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast.

In the latest release trailer of After Baywatch: Moment in The Sun, the stars of the show look back on their time with mixed emotions. Electra recalls it being a "wild time," while Jackson talks about the "epic highs and bitter lows" of being on the show.

David Chokachi shares how the media scrutinized them, looking for any flaws. Warlock adds that everyone was considered "disposable," and if someone didn't fit the show's image, they were quickly replaced.

The docu-series aims to give viewers an unprecedented look into the lives of the actors who portrayed the world’s most famous lifeguards. It includes dozens of new interviews with cast members and creators, including Nicole Eggert, Carmen Electra, Billy Warlock, Alexandra Paul, Traci Bingham, Erika Eleniak, Gregory Alan Williams, David Chokachi, Jeremy Jackson, Michael Newman, Michael Berk, and Douglas Schwartz. The series also features never-before-seen footage, offering a fresh perspective on the show.

One of the highlights of the series is a never-aired interview with Pamela Anderson, along with home videos shot by the cast themselves. In a clip shown in the trailer, Anderson says with a laugh, "I'm really proud of everything I've done... almost."

These videos provide a unique glimpse into the real dynamics, struggles, friendships, and moments that took place off-camera. The documentary also includes reflections on how Baywatch pushed boundaries, with one voiceover noting that "everybody likes to watch sexy things."

After Baywatch: Moment in The Sun will be available on Hulu starting August 28.

