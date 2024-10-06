‘Be Nice To Her’: Justin Timberlake Gives Heartfelt Onstage Shoutout To Wife Jessica Biel On 12th Wedding Anniversary

Justin Timberlake is a certified charmer, both on screen and in real life. During his latest performance in Montreal, he made sure to celebrate a very special occasion by giving his wife, Jessica Biel, a heartfelt shoutout.

On October 4, the 10-time Grammy winner was accompanied by Biel as he brought his Forget Tomorrow World Tour to Montreal's Bell Centre. Timberlake shared snippets of the evening on Instagram, capturing the celebration of this meaningful milestone in front of a packed arena.

"It's also a very special evening for me," he said at one point during the live show, with Biel watching from the sidelines. "My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary."

Justin later acknowledged Biel's presence again, addressing the crowd with a playful remark: "So be nice to her, Montreal, because she's sharing me with all of you tonight," he joked, before placing his hand on his heart and looking lovingly at Biel. "I love you, baby," he added.

Biel later reposted the video with a sweet caption, marking the special moment. The couple, who tied the knot in southern Italy on October 19, 2012, are parents to two sons: Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

This wasn’t Biel’s first time supporting Timberlake on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. She also accompanied him to Madison Square Garden in June, where they took part in a backstage Swedish candy challenge.

Biel and their sons have been supporting Timberlake throughout the tour, even posing in his latest merchandise when the tour kicked off in April. Biel lovingly referred to the experience as "a family affair."

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in February 2024, Timberlake spoke about his family, expressing that he has two wonderful children who keep him on his toes. He mentioned feeling happy with his two boys and his wonderful wife, reflecting on the joy they bring to his life.

Timberlake’s next tour stop is at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on October 7, before he heads to Philadelphia, Buffalo, Chicago, and more throughout October. He plans to continue the tour internationally into much of 2025.

