Britney Spears' Fans Come After Justin Timberlake Over DUI Arrest in Sag Harbor

Justin Timberlake was arrested for a DUI in Sag Harbor, New York. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed the arrest occurred just minutes after midnight on June 18. Police from Sag Harbor stated that this musician drove past a stop sign before veering into oncoming traffic at 12:37 am.

Incident details

Timberlake was driving a 2025 BMW along Madison Street when he failed to make a stop and stay within his lane. Police officers suspected him of being under the influence and made an interception. He went through field sobriety tests but refused to blow into a breathalyzer.

On Instagram the day before Justin’s detainment, Biel praised her husband for being an amazing dad on Father’s Day. His wife wrote about him as THE ROCK, stressing how important he is to their family.

She wrote, “You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU .”

Fans react to Timberlake's DUI

Fans expressed anger after learning of Timberlake’s arrest. Social media platforms were full of people who voiced their frustrations and disappointment. On Reddit, some fans drew parallels between his actions and those done by Britney Spears, highlighting differences in public attention they attracted.

"JT is perfect proof that men get away with things, even in 2024, more than women do. The scrutiny, criticism and disapproval Britney received (and keeps receiving), opposed to JT's privileged treatment speaks loads of the societies we live in. How he hasn't been canceled at this point is beyond me," said one contributor about gender imbalance during such incidents.

While one fan wondered if Jessica would ever get tired of JT, others wondered why there was no sober driver around him as per his followers. “Does no one actually drive him around to and from shows? To parties? This all could’ve been prevented,” comments one person in his subreddit.

Tuesday morning saw Justin released from custody while being represented by one leading attorney from the Hamptons area. Among other charges against him are DWI or Driving While Intoxicated, failure to remain right, and failure to stop at a yield sign.

DUI vs DWI: Understanding the charges

News articles interchangeably used the words DUI and DWI. Nevertheless, there is a distinction between the two terms. Driving Under the Influence is called DUI while DWI stands for Driving While Intoxicated. The charges are dependent on BAC at the time of arrest.

Official statement

A press release was made by Sag Harbor Police to address the extensive media interest that accompanied this event. It stated that Timberlake faced DWI charges. It also contains his court cases’ details. He was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released on his own recognizance, with his next date being July 26th, 2024 which will be a virtual appearance.

Public and media backlash

Timberlake's arrest has incited significant public and media backlash. His fans expressed their disappointment by stating that he acted irresponsibly given what he has at his disposal. One fan opined: “A 43-year-old with all the money in the world still out there driving drunk. What [an expletive] loser.”

This incident has not only affected Justin’s reputation but also raised concerns about celebrity privilege as well as accountability. Timberlake’s movements will most likely come under scrutiny even during these ongoing legal proceedings.

