Has Justin Timberlake's Mugshot From DWI Arrest Been Turned Into Gallery Art? Here's What Report Says

Justin Timberlake’s new virality due to his arrest has reached another level. After the meme fest that arose as his mugshot went viral, a new art piece of the same has been created.

A gallery in Hamptons named Romany Kramoris Gallery features the Sexyback singer’s mugshot art. Read ahead to know how the pedestrians are responding to this piece of art by the gallery.

Justin Timberlake’s mugshot turned into art

As reported by Page Six, the art is a limited edition piece, and it was made by an artist named Godfrey Lohman. The owner of the gallery, Romany Kramoris, said, “My reaction was, ‘Oh my God!’ That’s great! It’s just great!”

The owner of the gallery has been operating it for 44 years and he is known as “Queen of Sag Harbor.”

Gallery’s Leslie Raff said that the mugshot art is their most contemporary piece. Raff added, “It’s au courant.”

Kramoris told the outlet that the gallery has sold two or three of the pieces so far at USD 520. He said, “A lot of people are coming back.”

The owner revealed that the “green one” is not his favorite, as the singer looks a little "sickly.” Kramoris added, “Too many martinis on the green one.” The gallery has planned to carry the pieces throughout the summer.

Justin Timberlake recognizes Martin Scorsese during his performance

As per Deadline, on June 25, the Say Something singer gave a performance at Madison Square Garden.

During his set, he took a moment to recognize the Taxi Driver filmmaker as he sat in the crowd. Timberlake said that he hoped this did not embarrass the iconic director but he had to do that.

The Social Network star said, “The GOAT came to see me, the one and only Martin Scorsese. So many family and friends but... I see some new faces, too.”

As per the outlet, Scorsese reacted to it by smiling, waving, and fiddling with his glasses. Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, also attended the show.

