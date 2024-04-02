iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Justin Timberlake Performs No Angels And Selfish Mashup; See Here

Justin Timberlake brought the heat to the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards with a show-stopping performance that had fans swooning. The 43-year-old pop sensation kicked off the awards show with an electrifying mashup of "Selfish" and "No Angels" from his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Dressed to impress in a sleek black suit paired with a pearl necklace and stylish sneakers, Timberlake set the stage on fire with his dynamic performance. Starting with an intimate acoustic rendition of "Selfish," surrounded by a desert-inspired set adorned with cactuses and a retro gas station backdrop, Timberlake captivated the audience with his soulful vocals and magnetic presence.

Timberlake Wows Crowd with High-Energy Performance at Star-Studded Event

But the NSYNC alum didn't stop there. As the tempo picked up, Timberlake took center stage, showcasing his signature dance moves alongside a talented band, while belting out No Angels against the backdrop of an auto shop set piece. The crowd was left cheering and dancing along to every beat, proving once again why Timberlake is a true entertainment icon.

And Timberlake wasn't the only one heating up the stage that night. Other performers at the star-studded event included Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Tate McRae, ensuring a night filled with unforgettable performances and musical magic.

Timberlake's New Album 'Everything I Thought It Was' Sparks Excitement Among Fans

Timberlake's highly anticipated album, "Everything I Thought It Was," made its grand debut on March 15th, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement. The tracklist, boasting a whopping 18 songs, was revealed in an epic fashion on a massive billboard in Los Angeles. Among the standout tracks is "Paradise," the second-to-last song on the album, which features a special collaboration with his *NSYNC bandmates, undoubtedly delighting fans of the iconic boy band.

In a revealing interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 back in January, the pop sensation offered insight into the inspiration behind his latest musical endeavor.

Timberlake shared that Everything I Thought It Was provided him with a platform to offer a "real" perspective on his life, allowing him to reflect on his past experiences with newfound clarity and honesty.

"I was able, on some of the songs, to look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was because they always say ... you always hear that thing about, well, there's never any truth, there's just everybody's perspective of what happened," Timberlake explained.

Timberlake Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Look at New Album Cover Shoot

To celebrate the release of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, Justin Timberlake treated fans to an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of his cover art photoshoot, sharing captivating photos on Instagram.

In a heartfelt message, Timberlake expressed gratitude and excitement for the album's debut, reflecting on the journey that led him to this moment.

"My sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was comes out at midnight (ET). This album is a culmination of where I’ve been and where I’m going - and I’m so grateful and nervous and excited to put it out into the world for you all. Thank you for the love, it truly means so much to me," he wrote, acknowledging the mix of emotions he felt as he prepared to share his latest musical creation with the world. Timberlake's sincerity and appreciation for his fans shone through as he thanked them for their unwavering support.

In a gesture of appreciation to his loyal fanbase, Timberlake hosted a free, one-night-only concert in Los Angeles following the album's release. Attendees were in for a treat as Timberlake surprised the crowd by bringing out his *NSYNC bandmates for a special performance, marking a nostalgic moment as the full group reunited for the first time since the 2013 VMAs.

Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour Set to Kick Off Amid Excitement for New Album

As excitement continues to build around his latest musical venture, Timberlake is gearing up to hit the road once again with his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, kicking off in Vancouver, Canada on April 29th. Fans can expect electrifying performances and unforgettable moments as Timberlake takes his music to cities across the globe.

But before the tour kicks off, music enthusiasts can tune in to the iHeartRadio Music Awards airing live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1st from 8-10 p.m. ET on FOX. It's sure to be a star-studded event celebrating the best in music, with Timberlake's recent album release adding even more anticipation to the night's festivities.

