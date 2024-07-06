What Happened Between Justin Timberlake And Cameron Diaz? Breakup Explained

Even after years, when we talk about the famous celebrity pairs of the '00s, Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake definitely come to the top of that list. Per PEOPLE, in April 2003, Diaz got to know Timberlake at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, and by July of the same year, "had joined her new beau on the road as he toured with Christina Aguilera".

Nevertheless, the couple's love story ended abruptly in early 2007, shocking fans all over the world, despite seeming like the ideal match in many ways. But why in particular were two of the most beautiful stars in Hollywood could not maintain a successful relationship?

A look at Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake's split

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake appeared to share an idyllic relationship, filled with mutual support and enthusiasm. According to People, they were frequently seen together at various events, whether it was attending sporting activities, surfing, traveling, or partying. They often cheered for each other at their respective events, both from the audience and on the red carpet. In 2005, the pair was even spotted house-hunting, sparking wedding rumors when Diaz was seen wearing a glittering ring on her left hand.

The details of their breakup remain a mystery, but the internet is abuzz with theories. One of the most sensational claims is that the couple's relationship was strained by Scarlett Johansson's participation in Timberlake's 2006 music video What Goes Around … Comes Around. Us Weekly reported at the time that "Cameron was very jealous of Scarlett ... she could not believe he went behind her back to put her in the video," and further alleged that Timberlake and Johansson "definitely got together after she did the video."

Advertisement

In Seventeen, Johansson responded to the rumors, saying that in today's world, if two people are single and one of them is a guy and the other is a girl and they are both famous, it's almost certain that they are going to be linked with somebody. Even though Timberlake eventually wed Jessica Biel and had two kids with her, Johansson's remarks served to put an end to the rumors in the tabloids.

Speculation also suggests that Timberlake's future relationship with Biel might have played a role in his breakup with Diaz.

A week after announcing their split in January 2007 with the typical PR language of "love," "respect," and "friends," Timberlake and Diaz were seen in a heated exchange at Prince's Golden Globes after-party. Diaz allegedly confronted Timberlake while he was conversing with Biel, leading to what People described as an "intense 40-minute face-off in a side room," culminating with Timberlake angrily slamming his fist on a cabinet.

Advertisement

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Timberlake addressed the engagement rumors, clarifying that a wedding was not imminent. Ellen humorously asked if she should prepare a bridesmaid dress. Timberlake jokingly replied that she could reserve one but would need to maintain her size for the next 15 years, delivering a sharp remark. Two months later, Diaz revealed to DeGeneres that she was afraid of commitment and unable to commit. "I'm a commitment-phobe. Just can't do it," she said.

Justin Timberlake reportedly cheated on Cameron Diaz

A former Playboy model, Zoe Gregory brings allegations against Timberlake that he hooked up with her at the time when the SexyBack singer was dating actress Cameron Diaz. Gregory elaborated on their encounter, stating that while they did not have sex, they "had a fondle and we made out."

She further recounted, “He [Justin Timberlake] didn't want to look like a wimp. We both got in the grotto, and we both got our kit off — down to his shorts — and we ended up fooling around.”

Advertisement

Timberlake and Diaz were in a relationship from 2003 to 2006 and reunited professionally in 2011 for their comedy-drama film, Bad Teacher. Reflecting on their collaboration, Diaz told Us Weekly that Timberlake and she have always had a good laugh together. Discussing the dynamic of working with an ex, Diaz added that it really wasn't a big deal, as they had a great time and did the job, and they do what all actors do afterward: going separate ways after work is done.

ALSO READ: Jessica Biel's Friends Criticize Justin Timberlake After DWI Arrest; Says 'Married To A Loser'