Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest a 'Distraction' For Jessical Biel; Source Claims the Actress is 'Not Happy' With the Singer

According to a source, Justin Timberlake's recent incarceration has caused a big "distraction" for Jessica Biel. Since her husband's arrest, Biel has remained focused on her job, exhibiting fortitude in the face of personal problems.

On Tuesday, June 18, only hours after Timberlake, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, the 42-year-old actress was spotted on the set of her new Prime Video show, The Better Sister. According to the insider, Timberlake's detention has "distracted" Biel. Despite the emotional burden, Biel has demonstrated great dedication to her professional obligations.

Biel's professionalism and dedication

Jessica Biel's unwavering dedication to her work displays her professionalism and determination to avoid allowing personal issues to interfere with her professional goals. Even in the midst of personal challenges, Biel remains dedicated to her career and strives to keep her personal and professional lives separate.

Biel had a shoot yesterday, and she completed it without letting her personal life interfere with her performance. According to an insider, "She dislikes any attention on the family, particularly positive attention." This remark highlights Biel's demand for privacy in her personal life, particularly when she receives good attention.

The source underlines Biel's love for her husband, singer Justin Timberlake. The insider said Biel "loves" Timberlake and "will always be by his side." Despite any personal difficulty she may be going through, she remains committed to her marriage.

Furthermore, the insider compliments Timberlake, saying, "He's a great husband and father." This recognition of Timberlake's supportive role emphasizes the mutual respect and appreciation in their relationship.

With this, Jessica Biel seemed "tired." One of the witnesses on the set said she "seemed very focused on filming." The insider went on to claim that she seemed excited about her work. The source further said that the actors and crew had nothing but good things to say about her.

Justin Timberlake was stopped in the early hours of June 18. This was while traveling from the American Hotel to a friend's house. This information is according to a different source who spoke with PEOPLE earlier in the week. The source claims that after being charged, he was eventually released from police custody.

Biel and Timberlake: Balancing work and personal challenges

On Friday, July 26, Justin Timberlake is expected to appear in court over his DWI arrest. Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks, her co-star, were photographed filming in Central Park on Monday, June 17. Biel was spotted with Banks, wearing a corset top over a shirt, sandals, and a long brown skirt.

Biel and Banks appeared to be completely immersed in their scenes, with spectators praising their expertise and passion for their work. Regardless of personal obstacles or diversions, both women remained focused and delivered performances that impressed both the cast and crew.

Despite his recent legal issues, Timberlake's wife, Biel, is allegedly passionate about her work. She pursues the work with unflinching enthusiasm. Just one day after the news broke, Biel was sighted on a Manhattan film set. He sported a stunning blunt bob hairstyle and a stylish striped bodycon dress. This proved her continued dedication to her work.

According to sources close to the couple, Biel will spend the next few months in New York filming the series, while Timberlake will be balancing his tour schedule. "The family will be based in New York while she films. Justin has tour dates, so they're both working all summer," a source confirmed.

As part of his Forget Tomorrow international tour, Timberlake will play two gigs in New York City on June 25 and 26. The next two will be held in Chicago on June 21 and 22. The couple appears to be handling their hectic schedules with professionalism and elegance.

Biel's thriller series portrays Banks and Biel as estranged sisters. These are based on the same-titled novel by Alafair Burke. According to the official description, after a horrific murder, "the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets," which links the two.

Silas and Phineas are the two children that Timberlake and Biel have raised since their October 2012 wedding.



