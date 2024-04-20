'It Was No Cursing Out': Ludacris Reveals Why Justin Timberlake Screamed At Him 2007 Grammys

Have you ever heard a story that sounds too wild to be true? That’s what happened when Ludacris shared a tale about Justin Timberlake from the 2007 Grammy Awards. Everyone thought they had a big fight, but Ludacris wanted to clear things up.

Well, this backstage moment from the 2007 Grammy, recently made headlines again after Ludacris cleared the air on the Hot Ones show. Let’s find out the real story behind the viral moment.

The viral Grammy moment

Here’s what happened: When Ludacris won the Best Rap Album Grammy for Release Therapy, he couldn’t contain his excitement. He cheered and celebrated loudly with his team backstage, and guess who heard him? Justin Timberlake, who was in the room next door. Justin asked him to keep it down a bit because he was still waiting for his own wins.

Ludacris made headlines when he shared a story about Justin Timberlake yelling at him during the 2007 Grammy Awards. But he told Sean Evans, the host of Hot Ones, that the internet got it all wrong.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake Announces New Forget Tomorrow World Tour After Releasing His Single Selfish; Deets Inside

No hard feelings

“I’m glad that you brought this up because the internet went a little crazy with it,” Luda said, explaining that Justin wasn’t really mad. “He wasn’t literally cursing out at him but rather it was said more in fun,” Luda added. Timberlake was jokingly telling him, “’OK, show’s not over. Stop celebrating so openly, I haven’t won any yet,’ but with a smile on his face.”

Even though Timberlake asked him to quiet down, Luda wasn’t upset. He even called Timberlake a “gangster.” Ludacris first talked about this backstage moment during an interview with Drink Champs. He said, “Me and my team were celebrating this big win and suddenly from behind a curtain, they yell, ‘Shut the f--- up! Some of us didn’t win any God damm Grammys today!’ I pull the curtain back and this was Justin Timberlake on the other side of that mother---er.”

Ludacris and Timberlake’s big wins

On Drink Champs, Luda revealed that his goal with Release Therapy was to finally win a Grammy after years of trying. And he won the Grammy after a decade of competing against big names like Eminem, 50 Cent, DMX, and Jay-Z. That night Ludacris was nominated for four Grammy Awards and won two.

The same was the case with Justin Timberlake also won two Grammys that night for Best Rap/Song Collaboration and Best Dance Recording.

Ludacris’s acting career

Along with his incredible music career, Ludacris also took on supporting roles in acclaimed films like Crash and Hustle & Flow. He also became a familiar face in the Fast and the Furious action series, appearing in six of its movies. Ludacris also showed his comedy side in holiday movies like Fred Claus and New Year’s Eve.

After taking a break from music to focus on acting, Ludacris is gearing up to make a musical comeback. In a recent interview, he teased that we can expect new music from him next year. While he’s not sure yet if it will be a full album or just a few songs, he’s confident that fans will love it. “I don’t wanna fake, I don’t wanna stutter-step. I don’t wanna say, I got an album coming out, because we’re still gonna figure it out,” he said.

