‘Can’t Thank Them Enough’: Ryan Reynolds Gives Shoutout To Justin Timberlake After NSYNC Reunion at Deadpool Premiere

Ryan Reynolds' favorite Deadpool sequence of all time has an NSYNC connection!

The former band—except Justin Timberlake—reunited at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, leaving both Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, star-stuck! The actor dedicated a sweet post to the band on his Instagram stories.

Ryan Reynolds fanboys over NSYNC after meeting them at Deadpool Premiere

No one saw an NSYNC reunion coming at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere! When JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick showed up on the red carpet, it was a pleasant surprise not only for fans but also for the stars of the film.

Reynolds, 47, took to social media to pay tribute to the band with a picture of him and his wife posing with four of the five members at the premiere’s afterparty.

“These guys had such a huge hand in making a particular Deadpool & Wolverine sequence one of my all time favorites. Can’t thank them enough for their kindness, talent and good fellowship,” he wrote over the picture.

He also gave a shout-out to Timberlake, who was absent from the reunion because of his European tour, and wrote, "Justin Timberlake not pictured but no less appreciated.” Lively also expressed her excitement about meeting the band. "No one will ever know what this moment meant to me. No. One. Ever," she wrote on her story and called herself the "happiest human ever."

What’s NSYNC’s connection to Deadpool & Wolverine?

The band’s iconic song Bye Bye Bye was featured in a sequence of Deadpool & Wolverine, which we now know is one of Reynold’s favorite sequences from the franchise. Kirkpatrick, 52, spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere red carpet in New York City on July 22.

"We've been talking about it for a while," he said about collaborating with the Marvel franchise. "We're kicking the tires, seeing if the car will still drive, and, you know, we'll see where it leads."

The band, which has been teasing its potential comeback for a while, recently collaborated to release the Trolls Band Together song Better Place. Although we are in the dark about NSYNC’s future plans, we can witness their iconic song with Marvel’s cinematic galore in Deadpool & Wolverine—releasing in theaters worldwide on July 26.