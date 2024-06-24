American Hotel Bartender Supports Justin Timberlake's Account Of Having Only One Martini Before DWI Arrest

A bartender at New York’s American Hotel has confirmed Justin Timberlake had only one drink with his friends before his DWI arrest on Tuesday, June 18. The anonymous staff member from the establishment spoke exclusively to People on Saturday, June 22, supporting the 42-year-old singer’s claims that he only had “one martini.”

A second staffer at American Hotel told the outlet, “If he [Timberlake] was drinking more, it wasn't here.”

Justin Timberlake was arrested on DWI charges in the Hamptons and was held overnight

The Cry Me a River singer was taken into custody at around 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, after being charged with driving while intoxicated. The Sag Harbor Police Department shared the pop star’s arrest report noting Timberlake was observed driving a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign, and failing to maintain his lane of travel.

The arrest report detailed that a traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department, and upon investigation, it was concluded that Timberlake was driving in a state of intoxication.

CNN, citing court documents it obtained, stated that when the singer was confronted by the police at the traffic stop, he allegedly told them that he had one martini and followed his friends home. The singer's eyes, per the document, however, were bloodshot and glassy, and there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

One officer from the Sag Harbor PD reportedly noted that Timberlake was also unsteady on his feet and had slowed speech at the time of his arrest. Reportedly, he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests as well.

The beloved NSYNC member also rejected a breathalyzer test three times. A lawyer for the pop star said he is ready to “vigorously” defend his client in a June 19 statement. Timberlake was held overnight during his arrest and was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Court on June 18 at 9:30 a.m., after which he was released on his own recognizance.

Post his release, he has returned to the road for his Forget Tomorrow world tour that supports his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was.

Justin Timberlake is carrying out his ‘business as usual’ amid his DWI arrest

On Friday, June 21, Timberlake performed for the first time since his arrest, and while on stage in Chicago, the Selfish singer addressed the discord. “It's been a tough week,” Timberlake said while addressing a sold-out crowd at the windy city’s United Center. “I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep loving me and I love you right back,” he added for his fans in a heartfelt speech.

Timberlake has been on the tour since April this year. Before his arrest, the Grammy Winner’s last stop was a sold-out show at the Kaseya Center in Miami. He will next perform in New York before he takes the tour overseas, kicking off its European leg in Karków, Poland, on July 26.

The same day, the singer is due back in court for his DWI hearing, which People reports is virtual. Timberlake’s attorney will attend the date on his client's behalf while the singer continues his live shows.

“It's business as usual for him,” an insider told the aforementioned publication of Timberlake’s plan to continue with the scheduled tour despite the minor setback.

