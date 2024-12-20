Beast Games: When And Where To Watch MrBeast’s New Game Show? Find Out

MrBeast, aka James Donaldson, is back with an exciting gameshow named Beast Games. The venture, which had high anticipation since the time his fans got to know about it, is now available to be streamed on Prime Video.

One needs to have an Amazon Prime subscription to enjoy the show. The platform provides multiple subscription options, including Amazon Prime for USD 139 annually or USD 14.99 a month or Amazon Video Only, which consists of USD 8.99 each month, and Amazon Prime Student for USD 69 annually or USD 7.49 per month, per USA Today.

Beast Games began streaming on the aforementioned streaming platform on Thursday. Its two episodes premiered on the same day. New episodes of the same would be released each Thursday through February 13 around noon EST, per the publication’s article.

The famous YouTuber’s latest project consists of 10 episodes and every episode is around 40 minutes long.

As far as the show goes, the show consists of 1000 contestants who will have to compete and earn multiple prizes. Through the 10 episodes, the contestants will face mental and physical challenges to win the prizes reportedly including USD 5 million, Lamborghinis, and a private island.

As per USA Today's article, this project is a combination of the fan-favorite Netflix show titled Squid Games and CBS Survivor, along with NBC’s Fear Factor show. In Beast Games, the number of participants narrows down to 500 by the second episode.

This latest venture happens to be one of the YouTuber’s many exciting projects, through which he has managed to create a global fanbase over the years for himself.

