Kelly Clarkson Shades Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock With Cheeky Holiday Album Visualizer: Check Out

Kelly Clarkson is throwing Christmas-themed shade at her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, via the official album visualizer for When Christmas Comes Around…Again, her new holiday album.

In the artwork revealed on Wednesday, December 18, the singer showed four stockings hanging over a fireplace. The one on the left reads Mom, seemingly referring to Clarkson, 42. The next two are for the children she shares with Blackstock, 48: River, 10, and Remy, 8.

Technically—or even sentimentally—the final stocking would belong to Blackstock, but it simply reads “Nope.”

Clarkson and Blackstock, her former music manager, split in 2020 after several years of marriage. They then engaged in a years-long legal battle over custody of their kids, assets, and spousal support.

Recently, Clarkson also said “nope” to having another man in her life, at least for now.

The American Idol alum appeared on KOST 103.5 on November 16, where she candidly revealed that neither of her two kids is comfortable with the idea of her dating or being with any man other than their father.

The Broken & Beautiful singer added that, although she is respecting her kids’ wishes for now, she has communicated to them that she might someday feel ready for a romantic relationship, and she hopes they can understand her perspective when that time comes.

Clarkson further noted that she is “very noncommittal” but keeps finding potential dates who want to become her official boyfriend right away. “I feel like I’m a magnet for people who are all in right off the bat and want to be exclusive,” she shared.

Clarkson and Blackstock got married in 2013. Their marriage ended in 2020, with Clarkson filing for divorce, which was finalized two years later, in 2022. Clarkson now has primary custody of River and Remy, and the family of three has relocated from Los Angeles to New York.

Blackstock holds visitation rights with their children.

