'Been Really, Really Hard For...': Sean Diddy Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura Was 'Hopeful' About Justice Before Rapper's Arrest, Source Reveals

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of rape and abuse.

Cassie Ventura, who accused her ex, Sean Diddy Combs, of sex trafficking, rape, and domestic violence in a November 2023 lawsuit, with the support of her family, is standing strong, per the insider who revealed it to People magazine.

Her lawsuit had greatly helped other individuals who have accused Diddy of sexually assaulting them. Now a source has opened up to the aforementioned publication stating that “The amount of courage it took Cassie to speak out and be one of the first to speak out can’t be underscored enough.”

They added that it was very frightening in a real way, as there have been multiple individuals who have been “protecting” the Bad Boy Records founder for a very long time, so it won't be an “exaggeration to say” that Cassie’s life was in jeopardy through everything.

The insider also revealed to the outlet that the last year has been hard for Cassie and that she has been dependent on her husband, Alex Fine, for support, with whom she tied the knot in 2019.

The source further revealed, “It’s been really, really hard for her and for Alex as well, but he has been the biggest support,” adding, “She was very hopeful that justice would come.”

When her November lawsuit was ultimately settled against the rapper, she reportedly said that they had come to a decision to solve this situation in an amicable way on terms that provided the Long Way 2 Go singer “some level of control.”

Advertisement

After the shocking surveillance video was out, which was released by CNN showing Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in 2016, it was enough to relate the accusations she made against him. He later issued an apology video stating that he took the entire responsibility for his actions in that footage.

After the heartbreaking CCTV video footage was out, the Me & U singer shared a statement and thanked people for their support. She mentioned this being the start and pointed out domestic violence being the problem.

The rapper was arrested in Manhattan on September 16, Monday, and the day after his arrest, he was reportedly charged with racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation engaged in prostitution, according to a federal indictment.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Charged With Racketeering And Sex Trafficking, Denied Bail By Federal Judge; Rapper Pleads Not Guilty