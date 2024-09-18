'He Needs Treatment': Sean Diddy Combs' Lawyer Shares Update About Rapper's Well-Being Amid Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse and drugs.

Sean Diddy Combs's lawyer, Mark Agnifilo, shared that the music mogul, who was arrested in Manhattan on September 16, is “in treatment and therapy.” according to People magazine’s report.

After Diddy’s arrest on Monday, as per a federal indictment, he was reportedly charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to involve in prostitution the following day.

During the Bad Boy Records founder’s September 17 arraignment hearing, Agnifilo said, without going in-depth about his treatment and maintaining confidentiality, that the rapper is in “treatment and therapy for things that most respectfully he needs treatment and therapy for and he’s getting that,” per the outlet.

The attorney further called Diddy an imperfect individual and talked about the toxic relationships and usage of drugs, which according to Agnifilo were the things common in their “toxicity.” He also stated that his opting for therapy at 54 years old should be praised.

According to the publication, Diddy, who is waiting for his trial, pled not guilty in court and was denied bail and placed in custody. The prosecutors reportedly claimed that during his Monday arrest, he had what seemed to be substances in his hotel room in Manhattan.

The details of his indictment were reportedly unsealed on Tuesday and it has accused him of coercing victims to take part in “freak off”, which were described in the filing as “elaborated and produced sex performances.”

He is accused of using substances including ketamine, cocaine, and oxycodone and his influence to force and intimate his victims to join “freak-offs.” These were allegedly recorded on camera without the involved victims knowing about it.

According to the publication, back in March, when Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided, more than 1,000 baby oil bottles were discovered among his “freak-off supplies.”

In his indictment, it was reportedly claimed by the prosecutors that his physical abuse goes back to 2009. The disgraced rapper is accused of dragging, kicking, punching, and throwing objects at his victims during the alleged incidents that were sometimes witnessed by other individuals.

On September 18, he will appear in court to appeal the decision to deny bond. On September 24, a different conference hearing is scheduled for the rapper.



Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

