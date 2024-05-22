Where Is Cassie Ventura Now? Inside Her Life With Husband And Kids Amid Diddy Assault Video Controversy

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of assault and abuse.

In the world of Hollywood, it’s not uncommon for celebrities are make headlines for their personal lives. Cassie Ventura, known for her singing, and acting career, has been in the spotlight. Recently a video from 2016 showing her former boyfriend Sean Diddy Combs assaulting her is going viral.

That video is causing a stir online, but amongst that people wonder where Cassie Ventura is right now. She hasn’t commented on the video and is finding solace with her husband and two daughters. Let’s take a look inside her life with her family.

A look into Cassie’s beautiful family

Despite the drama surrounding her past relationship with Diddy, Cassie is all about embracing joy and love in her current life. Cassie is happily married to her trainer Alex Fine and now shares two daughters with her. Cassie came into a relationship with Alex Fine just months after her break up with Diddy.

If reports are to be believed then Fine was Diddy's personal trainer before Cassie became his client. Alex and Cassie exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Malibu in August 2019. Following their wedding, the couple expanded their family by welcoming their beautiful daughter, Frankie, aged 4, and Sunny, aged 3 into the world.

Family comes first amid controversy

In the viral video, released by CNN Sean can be seen throwing Cassie to the ground and kicking her repeatedly. Diddy can be seen throwing a vase at her as well. This incident happened in 2016 in a now-closed hotel in Los Angeles.

Even after the video release, and causing a stir, Casie remains strong and focused on her family’s well-being. She doesn’t let the controversy affect her at all. For years, Cassie has accused Diddy of abuse but she hasn’t commented on the video yet. In fact, last year Cassie even filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of physical and sexual assault. But that lawsuit was settled in just one day. According to their representatives, the controversial pair came to a friendly agreement.

Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine comes out in support of her

Cassie is currently keeping a low profile on her social media as well. However, after the viral video, Cassie’s husband Alex Fine calls out Diddy in an open letter. He speaks out against violence towards women and supports their safety and well-being.

He posted an open letter on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of creating a world that is safe for young women and girls. He mentioned in the post that, “Men who hit women aren’t men. To all the women and children, I’m Sorry that you live in a world where you don’t feel equal.”

As Cassie navigates the challenges of public scrutiny and legal battles, she finds strength with Fine by her side. The couple frequently share glimpses of their family life on social media. From impromptu dance parties to heartfelt tributes, they celebrate every single moment.

Diddy takes full responsibility for his actions

Meanwhile, Diddy has taken full responsibility for what he did. He released a video, and said, “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video, I’m disgusted.” He claimed that it was the darkest phase of his life, and after going to rehab and seeking professional help, he’s better. He is committed to becoming a better man.

