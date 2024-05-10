MTV Splitsvilla X5 is not leaving any stone unturned with its exciting episodes. The upcoming episodes will see a lot of challenges and twists which will surely make it an interesting watch for the viewers. In the upcoming episodes, the contestants will perform an interesting challenge that leads to yet another fight between Roadies: Karm Ya Kand fame Digvijay Rathee and Siwet Tomar.

Siwet Tomar and Digvijay Rathee fight again

Siwet Tomar and Digvijay Rathee were always at loggerheads during Roadies: Karm Ya Kand. The rivalry continues in MTV Splitsvilla X5 and the duo can't stand each other. In the previous episode, Tomar extended a hand for friendship towards Rathee but the latter declined the favor because he wanted clarity about their equation and didn't want to confuse it with friendship by taking the favor. As Digvijay turned down Siwet's offer, he chose to perform with Divyansh and Dewangini (Chulbul).

In the upcoming episode, amidst the new challenge, Digvijay and Siwet will be seen bringing up their old fights and arguing again. The commotion leaves host Tanuj Virwani agitated and he asks the contestants to calm down and focus on the challenge.

Take a look at the recent promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Dynamics between the couples change

After Siwet performed extremely poorly in the Chonch Se Chonch Mila task, his connection Anicka spoke to him and reprimanded him. She also motivated him to do better as he didn't win Roadies but stands a chance to win Splitsvilla.

Later, a rift was seen between Ameha and Dev as the former chose to wear her ex-flame Rigden's t-shirt, leaving Dev agitated.

Uorfi Javed introduces a new twist

In the upcoming dome session, Mischief maker Uorfi Javed will reveal a new mischief that will shock everyone in the villa. Tanuj mentions that at least two people will be dumped in the upcoming episodes.

